Boston Pride at the center of the action during Sunday’s PHF All-Star Showcase

The night culminated with a championship showdown between Team Canada and Team World, with the Canadians scoring a pair of late goals to secure the 3-2 win and the title.

The Pride had nine players competing, and many of them had key roles in the four-game, round-robin series, including Loren Gabel (who had three goals) and goaltender Corinne Schroeder (who posted two wins) competing for Team Canada.

In the opener, Gabel notched the first goal of the night, but Patti Marshall of Team USA tied it late, beating Schroeder. In the end, Team Canada came away with the shootout win after Brittany Howard netted the game-winner to make it 2-1, while Schroeder denied Jonna Albers of Team USA.

Corinne Schroeder of Team Canada makes a pad save against Dominika Láskova of Team World during Sunday's championship game. Chris Tanouye/Getty

In the second game, Gabel got Team Canada on the board early against Team World, but a pair of goals from Team World were the difference in the 2-1 contest.

Team World jumped on Team USA early in the third game, as Fanni Gasparics (who finished the series with four goals) scored twice to make it 2-0. Team USA drew to within one when Boston’s Jillian Dempsey fed Taylor Girard for a tally that made it 2-1.

But soon after that, Gasparics finished off the hat trick with a wrister that beat Team USA netminder Abbie Ives stick side, making it 3-1. Sydney Brodt made it 3-2 and Team USA pulled the goalie for an extra attacker, but the Americans could get no closer.

The final contest saw more from Gasparics, who gave Team World a 1-0 lead at the 8:27 mark. Roughly three minutes later, Gabel fed Howard for the tying goal. The two teams traded tallies, as Team World took the lead again, but Gabel’s tying goal made it 2-2 shortly after that.

That set the stage for the heroics of Jane Downie-Landry, who scored the game-winner with 2:43 left to close it out for the Canadians.

