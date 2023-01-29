fb-pixel Skip to main content
Hurricanes 4, Bruins 1

Bruins fail to show any power in third straight loss, falling to the Hurricanes

By Kevin Paul Dupont Globe Staff,Updated January 29, 2023, 26 minutes ago
The Hurricanes, including Martin Necas, came hard at Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark in the first period.Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

RALEIGH — Busted flat in tobacco country.

Sluggish and heavy-legged for most of the 60 minutes, and rarely able to mount a serious offensive threat, the Bruins stumbled along to their third consecutive loss Sunday night, bounced by the Hurricanes, 4-1, here at PNC Arena.

Sebastian Aho, Paul Stastny, and Seth Jarvis all scored before Pavel Zacha finally short-circuited Fred Andersen’s shutout bid at 3:22 of the third period with his 10th goal this season.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal capped the scoring, connecting for an empty-netter with 4:20 to go with the Bruins skating 6-on-4 during their final failed power play.

The loss, following defeats Thursday in Tampa and Saturday in Sunrise, dropped the Bruins to 38-7-5 for the season. Until this trip, the Bruins had not lost consecutive outings in their first 47 games.

Now they’re 0-2-1 in their last three and in particular need of repairing a disheveled, ineffective power play. The Bruins were 0 for 6 across 12 minutes on the man advantage here, managing only three shots on net on the first four of those man-up situations.

Linus Ullmark, now 25-4-1, suffered the loss. He stopped 32 of 35 shots.

Following a workout Tuesday in Brighton, the Bruins will close out their pre-All Star schedule when facing the Leafs Wednesday night in Toronto.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.

