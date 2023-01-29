Bruins fail to show any power in third straight loss, falling to the Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho, Paul Stastny, and Seth Jarvis all scored before Pavel Zacha finally short-circuited Fred Andersen’s shutout bid at 3:22 of the third period with his 10th goal this season.

Sluggish and heavy-legged for most of the 60 minutes, and rarely able to mount a serious offensive threat, the Bruins stumbled along to their third consecutive loss Sunday night, bounced by the Hurricanes, 4-1, here at PNC Arena.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal capped the scoring, connecting for an empty-netter with 4:20 to go with the Bruins skating 6-on-4 during their final failed power play.

The loss, following defeats Thursday in Tampa and Saturday in Sunrise, dropped the Bruins to 38-7-5 for the season. Until this trip, the Bruins had not lost consecutive outings in their first 47 games.

Now they’re 0-2-1 in their last three and in particular need of repairing a disheveled, ineffective power play. The Bruins were 0 for 6 across 12 minutes on the man advantage here, managing only three shots on net on the first four of those man-up situations.

Linus Ullmark, now 25-4-1, suffered the loss. He stopped 32 of 35 shots.

Following a workout Tuesday in Brighton, the Bruins will close out their pre-All Star schedule when facing the Leafs Wednesday night in Toronto.

