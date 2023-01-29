Chargers announce quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery on non-throwing shoulder

The Chargers announced on Sunday that Herbert had surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder on Jan. 25. The Chargers’ offseason program will begin in mid-April.

He is expected to be ready for the team’s offseason program in the spring.

Herbert showed up on the Chargers' injury report with a left shoulder injury leading up to the Jan. 8 regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos, but was a full participant throughout the week.

The Chargers made the postseason for the first time in Herbert's three-year NFL career, but they were eliminated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round after blowing a 27-point, first-half lead.

Herbert was second in the league this season in completions with 477, behind Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (490), and passing yards with 4,739, after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (5,250). He was selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl Games, but will be unable to participate.