Down by six with 15 seconds left, freshman Keyona Raines caps incredible comeback for No. 12 Cathedral

“The kids kept their composure,” Cathedral coach Clinton Lassiter said. “Being down 17 in the first quarter on the road at their place, [we] could’ve easily folded. But they battled.”

Cathedral (11-3) trailed by 17 in the first quarter, then led by as many as 12 before falling behind and rallying in thrilling fashion.

Down by six with 15 seconds remaining, 12th-ranked Cathedral tied the score with 2.3 seconds to go. After a Pentucket turnover, freshman Keyona Raines converted a teardrop floater at the buzzer to cap a wild, 65-63, nonleague home win for the Panthers Sunday afternoon.

Raines finished with 21 points, 6 steals, and 3 assists. Junior Jasmine Day-Cox added 12 points and eight steals.

Advertisement

Lassiter said Raines has been getting in extra gym reps, and that’s helping aid a breakout freshman season.

“I think her confidence is growing,” Lassiter said. “She’s realizing that we need you to do more, we want you to do more, and you have the ability to do more. So now she’s just being more assertive. She was a lot more aggressive than normal.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Andover 61, Newton South 25 — Anna Foley collected 23 points and Marissa Kobelski added 10 points to keep the top-ranked Warriors (13-0) rolling with a nonleague win.

Newton North 35, Bridgewater-Raynham 34 — Senior Abigail Wright surpassed 1,000 career points as the sixth-ranked Tigers (11-2) outlasted the No. 14 Trojans (9-3) in a nonleague showdown.

Boys’ basketball

Hingham 56, Brockton 54 — Liam McBridge racked up 35 points to power the Harbormen (7-8) in a narrow nonleague home win.

Natick 64, Wachusett 43 — Senior captain Jason O’Keefe posted 25 points in the nonleague home win for the Redhawks (8-5).

Girls’ gymnastics

Andover 139.650, North Andover 136.550 — Gabby Bresnick won the all-around (37.15) thanks to victories in bars (9.25), beam (9.45), and floor (9.65) as the Golden Eagles won despite a season-high score from the Scarlet Knights. Andover’s Amanda Kim (9,1) won the vault.

Advertisement

Central Catholic 147.350, Tewksbury 126.050 — Cami Rueda led the Raiders in all four events, compiling a winning 38.3 all-around score.

Boys’ hockey

Catholic Memorial 3, BC High 1 — Junior Connor Fryberger netted the winner, with seniors Austin Kelly and Brendan MacNeil adding goals for the Knights (12-1) in a Catholic Conference victory.

Haverhill 5, Dracut/Tyngsborough 3 — Charlie Wilkie, Chris Moran (two goals), Christos Panagakis, and Jax Mulligan scored for the Hillies (7-3-1) in a Merrimack Valley/Dual County road win.

Lowell Catholic 7, Minuteman 2 — Andrew Marcucci’s two goals highlighted a nonleague win for the Crusaders (5-7-1) at Tsongas Center.

Marblehead 4, Medford 1 — James Caeran and Hogan Sedky each logged two goals and an assist to propel the Headers (7-3-3) to a nonleague win at the O’Keefe Athletic Center. Leo Burdge added 23 saves in the victory.

Girls’ hockey

Andover 2, HPNA 1 — Rose Memmolo potted the winner in overtime, adding to an earlier goal from Scarlet Glass as the seventh-ranked Golden Warriors (9-2-2) picked up a key Merrimack Valley/Dual County Large win.

Girls’ swimming

Bishop Fenwick 91, St. Mary’s 64 — The Crusaders won eight of 11 events, led by triple winners Meredith Yuhasz and freshman Caroline Blatchford. Yuhasz won the 200 IM (2:22.53) and 500 freestyle (5:52.31) while swimming on the first-place 200 medley relay. Blatchford won the 100 backstroke (1:07.81) and 50 free (26.91) while joining the winning 400 free relay.