Injuries wreck what should have been an entertaining championship game between the Eagles and 49ers

It’s a shame, because this should have been a slugfest between the NFL’s top two defenses and two of its most dynamic offenses. Instead, it was choppy and non-competitive, with the Niners lacking functionality on offense and the officials throwing too many penalty flags.

⋅ Injuries are an inevitable part of football, and they ruined what should have been an entertaining game between the Eagles and 49ers. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy hurt his elbow on the opening series, backup/fourth-stringer Josh Johnson suffered a concussion, and the Eagles ran away with a 31-7 victory.

The 49ers fought valiantly, particularly on defense, where they held the Eagles to 269 total yards. But the Niners gained only 164 and held the ball for just 22:34 as their season frittered away.

This game highlighted the NFL should reinstitute the “emergency third QB” rule, and Shanahan probably should have used Christian McCaffrey as the Wildcat quarterback instead of going back to an injured Purdy. But it potentially would have gotten McCaffrey hurt, and probably wouldn’t have mattered for the Niners. When you’re down to your fourth-string QB in the NFC Championship game — and potentially your fifth string — it’s hard to have much of a shot.

⋅ Poor Kyle Shanahan can’t catch a break. He has built a terrific program in six years with the Niners, but the 2018 season was wrecked by Jimmy Garoppolo’s ACL tear, the 2020 season was wrecked by Garoppolo’s ankle injury, and the 2022 season ended with Shanahan having to use his fourth-string quarterback. All Shanahan wants is to make it through a full season with the quarterback of his choosing. That doesn’t seem too much to ask, but seemingly every year he suffers a different calamity.

⋅ It sounds weird to say when they won by 24 points, but the Eagles did not play the crispest game on offense and were lucky the 49ers basically played without a quarterback.

Jalen Hurts threw for only 121 yards, and the run game averaged just 3.4 yards per carry before kneel-downs as the Eagles struggled in the first half and took too long to pull away. The run game was especially frustrating; the Eagles had four nice runs for 54 yards (13.5 average), and just 96 yards on their other 38 non-kneeling runs (2.5 average). Hurts also averaged just 4.8 yards per pass attempt as he struggled to hit anything but checkdowns and quick outs.

The Eagles only scored their first touchdown thanks to a missed call on Devonta Smith’s fourth-down catch. They also wasted an early turnover at midfield, missed four tackles on McCaffrey’s touchdown run, and got terrible punts from Brett Kern, an injury replacement.

The Niners’ No. 1-ranked defense deserves a lot of credit, and is better than the defense the Eagles will face in the Super Bowl. But the Eagles’ offense showed some cracks on Sunday night.

⋅ The Niners committed 11 penalties for 81 yards, with seven giving the Eagles a first down. It seemed every time Hurts bought time in the backfield, the Niners were busted for a defensive holding or illegal contact — it happened three times on one drive. They also had three delay-of-game penalties with Johnson under center. Then Trent Williams got ejected late in the fourth quarter. It seems the injuries caused the Niners to lose their cool.

⋅ Though they lost, the Niners’ QBs were still the best story of the day. Purdy was the 262nd and final draft pick this past April and began the season as a third-string afterthought. He got his big opportunity thanks to injuries, and promptly rolled off seven straight wins before Sunday. It’s a shame Purdy couldn’t finish out his dream season with a healthy performance in the conference championship.

Purdy’s replacement was an even bigger longshot. Johnson, 36, has been a part of 17 professional football organizations (including the UFL, AAF, and XFL), and is on his fourth stint with the Niners. Now he can say he played in an NFC Championship game.

⋅ While injuries at quarterback ruined the 49ers’ chances, they didn’t do the same for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, playing on a high ankle sprain suffered eight days earlier. Mahomes’ mobility was certainly affected, but not his performance.

He was terrific in the first half against the Bengals, completing 13 of 19 passes for 165 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. Most impressively, Mahomes took just one sack for zero yards, and was hit only twice in 20 drop-backs.

Mahomes remained in the pocket more than usual, and Andy Reid did a good job of scheming up an array of short, quick passes. But Mahomes did plenty on his own: He had a terrific throw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 29 yards, threw a perfect pass to Kadarius Toney that should have been a touchdown, and was able to roll to his right and throw on the run to Travis Kelce for a 14-yard touchdown before halftime.

Mahomes is probably going to win MVP in a couple of weeks, and played like one on a bad ankle Sunday night.

⋅ Meanwhile, the Bengals’ injuries on the offensive line finally caught up with them. They were terrific in last week’s win over the Bills, allowing just one sack and paving the way to 172 rushing yards with backups at left tackle, right guard, and right tackle. But the Chiefs’ defensive front got all over them.

Burrow was sacked four times in the first half, including a stretch of three consecutive plays in the first quarter. Overall in the half, Burrow was hit seven times and threw an interception, while the Bengals rushed for just 19 yards on eight carries. The line also was busted for a false start and delay-of-game penalty.

