Trent Frederic back in the lineup after a painful blocked shot vs. Florida

“It’s a pain tolerance thing there,” Montgomery said late in the afternoon, prior to Frederic making his way through the warmup.

Frederic, 24, exited late in the first period in Sunrise on Saturday and did not return, leaving coach Jim Montgomery with only 11 forwards for the rest of the night. The Bruins did not practice here Sunday morning — a slight break in tradition — and did not know if Frederic would be good to go until the pre-game twirl.

RALEIGH — Hobbled when blocking a shot Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla., Bruins center/wing Trent Frederic was back in the lineup here, but not without first having to test his pain tolerance in the pre-game warmup at PNC Arena.

Advertisement

“We just don’t know right now if he’ll play or not.”

Frederic, limited to only 1:45 in ice time vs. the Panthers, opened at right wing on a No. 3 trio that had Nick Foligno. at left wing and Charlie Coyle at center. And doubt about his skating viability was erased at the 18:00 mark here when he went about 140 feet on a backcheck and poked the puck away from ex-Hab Jesper Kotkaniemi.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Frederic logged 10 shifts and 5:36 TOI in the first period alone.

Brent Burns on target for Hurricanes

Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns suited up for his 1,300th regular-season game, only 49 of those working in a Hurricanes uniform. The 37-year behemoth (6-5/230) was flipped here last summer as part of San Jose’s paring down payroll and remaking the Sharks.

“It’s better than I actually expected,” said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, asked about Burns’s impact since joining the club. “Because to get a guy with that experience and age — someone who’s done almost everything individually — to come in and act almost like a rookie as far as wanting to learn and be great every day.”

Advertisement

Burns, who entered the league playing both forward and defense with the Wild, ranked fourth in Hurricanes scoring with an 8-15—33 line entering the night. In his 1,299 NHL games prior to the matinee here, his career line read: 235-575—810.

“He comes in, wants video … you know, he’s not set in his ways,” noted Brind’Amour. “He wants to get better, and he wants to do it the way we want to do it — that’s been refreshing for me.”

Montgomery saw a lot of Burns in his prior coaching tours in Dallas and St. Louis during Burns’s final four seasons with the Sharks.

“He’s been an incredibly productive All-Star and he’s had a great career,” said Montgomery. “Kudos to him.”

Burns ranks among the game’s best at getting shots on net from long range, something many/most blueliners, of all ages, struggled to do against defenses fine-tuned to close off shooting lanes. Burns, similar to Brad Park years ago with the Bruins, has a knack for finding the target.

“Probably has the best release of any defenseman ever,” praised Montgomery. “His stick comes about a foot off the ice and there’s a lot of pace on [the shot]. “That’ why he gets it through.”

Defense slows scoring pace

After a Jan. 14-22 run in which Bruins defensemen connected for seven goals across five games — their best heater of the season — the blueliners shot blanks in the three games prior to taking on the Hurricanes.

Advertisement

Headed into the late-afternoon matinee, Black and Gold blueliners had collected 22 goals across 49 games. The Bruins were 16-1-0 in the games at least one of the guys back there put one in the net. The sole loss, 5-2, was Nov. 23 at Florida, where Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak scored the goals.

Hampus Lindholm (6-26—32) tops the scoring charts for the Bruins D’men this season and is on the verge of eclipsing the career-best 7-27—34 line he produced his sophomore season (2014-’15) with the Ducks.

Desperate measures

The Bruins carried a 2-1 lead into the third period Saturday night at Sunrise, the 28th time this season they held the edge at the 40:00 mark, only to suffer a 4-3 OT defeat at the hands of the Panthers.

It was only the second time the Bruins didn’t walk out with 2 points at the end of the night, leaving them with a 26-0-2 (.964) mark — still by far the best in the league — in those 28 games.

Their only other overtime loss this season when leading after two periods: a 3-2 shootout defeat at the hands of the LA Kings Dec. 15 at the Garden.

The OT loss in Sunrise was also only the second time in 26 games this season (24-0-2) the Bruins didn’t record a W when holding the opposition to 00:00 in lead time.

Was Saturday’s loss a case of mental fatigue?

“I don’t think it was that,” said Montgomery. “Teams we’re facing are playing with a lot of desperation and we have to match that desperation. To me, that’s a game we close out three weeks ago, and we didn’t close it out because teams are fighting for their playoff lives. Florida’s battling and Tampa [two nights earlier] ... clearly, that’s two third periods we lose, and that hasn’t happened to us.”

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.