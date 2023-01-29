With two Super Bowl trips and 200-plus wins, Stoneham’s Bob Almeida headlines 2023 Massachusetts high school football coaches Hall of Fame class

“I didn’t know it was a possibility, but I was thrilled,” said Almeida, who has coached for 32 years with stops at Somerville, Beverly, Wilmington, and Malden Catholic before going 82-25 with a Super Bowl title (2018) since taking over at Stoneham in 2012.

As a Middlesex League representative, Almeida was at the MHSFCA meeting when the inductees were announced.

Earlier this month, the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association inducted six new members to the state Hall of Fame, including Stoneham coach Bob Almeida , who recorded his 200th win this season while leading the Spartans to the Division 6 Super Bowl last fall. Former Xaverian coach Charlie Stevenson , former Bridgewater-Raynham coach Dan Buron , Cape Cod area coaching legend Paul “ Spanky ” Demanche , Greenfield coach and athletic director Mike Kuchieski , and Groton School football and track coach Jamie Lamoreaux rounded out the class of 2023.

“I was kind of zoned out after I heard my name, so I didn’t hear the other names and I had to call [retired Hall of Fame coach] Jim Pugh on my way home,” Almeida said. “It’s quite a select group, so I’m very honored.”

The 2023 Hall of Fame class will be introduced at the annual MHSFCA banquet April 30 at the Doubletree Hotel in Westborough. The association will also hand out awards for MIAA Courageous Players and Assistant Coaches of the Year.

Almeida said he hopes to keep coaching for as long as the program is headed in a good direction, and the former Boston University captain just led the Spartans to another D6 Super Bowl appearance last fall. Stoneham is preparing for a massive renovation that will include a new football stadium, to debut in the 2025 fall season. Almeida is looking forward to coaching at the new venue.

“I really enjoy what I’m doing,” said Almeida. “We have a good group of kids, great coaches, and a great athletic director. It’s a great situation right now. It’s nice to have this honor, especially in the year of [reaching] 200 wins. It’s a really nice year for us, and so excited for my coaches to be there and for my players to share this achievement. Because it’s all about them.”

MIAA student-athletes

North Reading senior quarterback Alex Carucci and Tri-County senior volleyball star Faith Boutin were the MIAA’s student-athletes of the month for December, leading a list of eight athletes who were honored for each month of the fall season.

This year, there is a $1,000 prize for the honorees. Nominations are accepted from September through May each year, and must be received by the end of the month to qualify for the month in question. Students in grades 9-12 at MIAA member schools are eligible.

For September, Carver senior Molly O’Connor was selected for her efforts on the volleyball court, as well as her academic and volunteer pursuits. Grafton senior linebacker Cooper Berube was selected after leading his team to the Division 4 Super Bowl while taking five AP courses.

The female student-athlete for October was North Andover swimming star Diya Ackerman-Vallala, who finished first in multiple events at the Division 2 state meet. The male student-athlete for October is Douglas senior Andrew Hogan, a golf captain with a 4.2 GPA.

Ranked third in the class of 2023 at St. Mary’s of Lynn, Allie Fritz was named female student-athlete for November. She captained the girls’ soccer team and received the school’s AP Scholar Award. Patrick Ginnity, a five-year letterman on the St. Bernard’s golf team and the medalist at the Division 2 state final, was named male student-athlete for November.

Carucci led North Reading to consecutive Division 5 Super Bowl appearances and secured the school’s first state title in December with a masterful performance at Gillette. The senior three-sport captain has been class president since his sophomore year. Boutin is a four-year starter on the Tri-County volleyball team and an all-league catcher on the softball team. She led the charge on Tri-County’s food drive for the Franklin Food Pantry this fall.

Notables

⋅ Saint John’s Shrewsbury announced 2011 graduate John Vassar as the school’s next head football coach, replacing 19-year-coach John Andreoli, who stepped down. Vassar, who hails from Worcester, played linebacker at Saint John’s and Wesleyan, and has played semi-professional football in the East Coast Football League.

▪ Silver Lake will honor its 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees Saturday morning at Indian Pond CC in Kingston. The inductees: the 2013 state semifinalist boys’ soccer team, softball coach Mike Brennan, and athletes Neil Andrews (1992, basketball), Maddy Barone (2016, softball), Courtney Yost Fulmine (2012, basketball), David Marani (1985, ice hockey), Christy (Pforr) Schimmel (2002, gymastics), and Anthony Videtto (2016, baseball). Tickets can be purchased via GoFan.co by searching for Silver Lake High School, or contact Kasey Sheehan at ksheehan@slrsd.org . . . The Punchard-Andover High Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its first class in four years on Saturday, March 25, at Andover Country Club. The inductees: Moira Cronin (2011), Christopher Cullen (1996), Maggie D’Innocenzo (2014), Ian Dowe (1984), Alyson Fazio (2012), Sean Geary (2004), Matt Gibson (1995), Ed Huot (1966), Arthur Iworsley (coach), Elizabeth Mancuso (2004), Christopher McConnell (2010), Tommy McLaughlin (2001), EJ Perry III (1983), Jaclyn Torres (2013), and Scott White (1973). Teams honored: the 2003, 2010, 2011, and 2012 girls’ basketball state championship teams; the 1984 state and New England champion boys’ track team; and the girls’ swimming state championship teams of 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Individual tickets are $75. Mail a check (payable to Andover Hall of Fame) to Brian McNally, Andover Hall of Fame, 30 Faith Drive, Derry, N.H. 03038, or email AndoverHallofFame@gmail.com . . . Bishop Stang is seeking nominations for its Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Nominations should be submitted by May 1 through the school’s website bishopstang.org/HOF.

▪



