Passenger bus in Pakistan crashes, catches fire killing 40

QUETTA, Pakistan — A passenger bus fell into a ravine and caught fire killing 40 people in southern Pakistan on Sunday, a government official said.

The bus was carrying 44 passengers from Quetta in Balochistan province to Karachi in neighboring Sindh province. The accident was near the town of Bela, in Lasbela district.

Hamza Anjum Nadeem, assistant commissioner in Bela, said the bodies of 40 people, including women and children, were recovered. Four injured passengers were rescued.