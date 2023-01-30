This week’s TV: Pamela Anderson tells all, the Grammys are back, and a new Connie Britton series debuts

Last year’s miniseries “Pam & Tommy” created a stir as it dramatized the story of Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee, and how a tape of them having sex got leaked to the public. Some, including Anderson, who said she hasn’t seen the Hulu miniseries, felt it was a kind of re-victimization, even as it tried to capture how she unfairly suffered during the scandal from acute widespread sexism and large-scale hypocrisy around privacy. In a recent interview in Variety, she called the show “salt on the wound” and said to the team behind it, “You still owe me a public apology.”

Now Anderson is speaking for herself, in both a memoir called “Love, Pamela” and the Netflix documentary “Pamela, a love story.” Maybe her decision to come out with product — the book and documentary will both be released on Tuesday — represents her desire to control the narrative, after she lost it to the makers of the Emmy-nominated miniseries. Or maybe she understands that, after the miniseries, there is some renewed interest in what she went through, even while, over the years, she has been open about her experiences and her relationship with Lee.

In the trailer for the documentary (here), she says, “Some men think, ‘Oh, she’s a Playboy thing, or this sexual person.’ And they hate you for being something else.”

As you might expect, given the way the world of marketing and social media work, a few provocative details from the book have been dropped in advance to get word out — there’s a bit about Tim Allen flashing her on the set of “Home Improvement,” for example. We frequently see this kind of tidbit leaked when politicians and celebrities release their tell-all books, in order to pique advance interest. Are you piqued? If so, this is your week.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Jason Katims from “Friday Night Lights” reteams with Connie Britton in an Apple TV+ series adaptation of Ann Napolitano’s novel “Dear Edward,” due Friday. It starts with a plane crash — I probably just lost a few of you — that leaves only one survivor, 12-year-old Edward (Colin O’Brien). Now without his beloved older brother and his parents, he moves in with his aunt (Taylor Schilling), who attends a regular support group for family members of those who died. Also in that group: Britton, whose super-wealthy character has lost her husband. Expect grief and tears (see the trailer), but also hope, among the many big emotions.

Dionne Warwick performs this month in Los Angeles at a concert celebrating A&M Records executive Jerry Moss. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Music Center

2. After airing on CNN earlier in January, “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” comes to streaming Thursday on HBO Max. The documentary (here’s the trailer) tracks Warwick’s life, including her childhood in New Jersey, her crossover recording career during which she has sold more than 100 million records and won six Grammys, and her AIDS activism. Directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, it’s loaded up with testimony from famous folks including Bill Clinton, Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis, Elton John, Gladys Knight, Gloria Estefan, Quincy Jones, Smokey Robinson, Snoop Dogg, and the late Olivia Newton-John. Meanwhile, it’s Monday, and here is your playlist.

3. Created by Charlie Brooker of “Black Mirror,” the British mockumentary series “Cunk on Earth” follows investigative journalist Philomena Cunk, played by Diane Morgan. She’s looking back at the history of civilization, including art, religion, and weaponry, and making solid observations, such as, “Rome’s empire rose to supremacy under the leadership of Julius Caesar, the most notorious Roman until Polanski.” (Check out the trailer.) Guest stars include Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Hugh Grant, and Tracey Ullman, as well as academics who may not know they’re on a comedy series (here are samples of her interviews). The six-parter premieres Tuesday on Netflix.

Trevor Noah returns as host of the Grammys Sunday night. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

4. There can never be too many awards shows, I know you all agree with me on that. And so here’s one more, to fill that gap between all the critics-organization awards and the Oscars: Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammy Awards for the third time on Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nominations, Kendrick Lamar is right behind her with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile have seven each. Performers will include Carlile, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World” Say, what is this new musical genre? GBH 2, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

“Murf the Surf” Documentarian R.J. Cutler directs a four-part look at the life of jewel thief Jack Roland Murphy. MGM+, Sunday

“The Ark” Humans seek to colonize other planets to survive. Syfy, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

