FAA says safeguards in place to prevent another shutdown of system

The US government has added new protections to the aviation notice system that led to thousands of disruptions earlier this month in an attempt to prevent such failures in the future, the Federal Aviation Administration told lawmakers. A federal manager must now be present anytime a contractor maintains the software system and any changes to the data won’t be added to backup systems for an hour, the FAA said in a letter to House lawmakers dated Friday and released by the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Monday. “This action will prevent data errors from immediately reaching that backup database,” the FAA said in the letter. The Notice to Air Missions, or Notam, system failed on Jan. 11, forcing thousands of flight delays and cancellations, after unidentified employees of a federal contractor accidentally deleted a data file, the FAA has said. The agency was forced to halt all departures for more than 90 minutes because pilots are required to check the latest safety notices before departing. The employees of the contractor, Spatial Front Inc., have been barred from working on the system, the FAA told lawmakers last week. — Bloomberg News

WORKPLACE

More than half of workers in large cities went to the office last week

More than half of workers in major US cities went to the office last week, the first time that return-to-office rates crossed 50 percent of their pre-pandemic levels. An index of building occupancies in 10 major metro areas increased 0.9 percentage points to 50.4 percent in the week ending Jan. 25, according to security firm Kastle Systems. All of the cities tracked by the company — including San Francisco, Chicago, and Austin, Texas — reached return-to-office levels of 40 percent or above, which was also a post-pandemic first. — Bloomberg News

INTERNATIONAL

UK firefighters latest to vote to strike

UK firefighters voted to strike over pay and conditions, adding to a snowballing wave of industrial unrest that’s swept through the British workforce. Some 88 percent of the 30,000 firefighting staff represented by the Fire Brigades Union across England, Wales, and Scotland voted in favor of striking, according to a statement on Monday from the FBU. In Northern Ireland 94 percent of members voted for strikes. If walkouts go ahead, it would be the first national strike by firefighters in two decades, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration, which is already grappling with industrial action by nurses, ambulance staff, teachers, and civil servants. — Bloomberg News

CONSUMER PRODUCTS

J&J can’t escape baby powder lawsuits through bankruptcy

Johnson & Johnson can’t use bankruptcy to resolve more than 40,000 cancer lawsuits over its baby powder, a federal appeals court ruled. The three-judge panel in Philadelphia sided with cancer victims, who argued that J&J wrongly put its specially-created unit, LTL Management, under court protection to block juries around the country from hearing the lawsuits. The ruling means J&J will most likely need to defend itself against claims that tainted talc in its baby powder causes cancer. The company has lost a number of such cases — including one that was appealed all the way to the US Supreme Court, before J&J was forced to pay more than $2 billion to one group of victims. — Bloomberg News

MEDIA

Holmes and Robach exit ABC after personal relationship made news

NEW YORK — T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network after their romance was reported in November. The pair were taken off the air and placed on temporary hiatus after photos surfaced of them holding hands and spending time together. Both were married to other people at the time but had separated. In a memo sent to network staff at the time, network president Kim Godwin announced the anchors would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review. She called the romance a “distraction.” — Associated Press

ECONOMY

Millions making $100,000 a year report living paycheck-to-paycheck

The share of Americans who say they live paycheck-to-paycheck climbed last year, and most of the new arrivals in that category were among the country’s higher earners, a new study shows. Some 64 percent of US consumers — equivalent to 166 million people — were living paycheck-to-paycheck at the end of 2022, according to the survey by industry publication Pymnts.com and LendingClub Corp. That’s an increase of 3 percentage points from a year earlier, or 9.3 million Americans. And out of that group, some 8 million were people earning more than $100,000 a year. — Bloomberg News

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Ford reduces price on Mustang electric SUV, following Tesla

DETROIT — Ford is cutting prices on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by as much as $6,000 just weeks after market leader Tesla took similar steps. The Detroit automaker is increasing production of the Mach-E this year and is taking advantage of streamlined costs to reduce prices across the board, it said Monday. Although Ford didn’t mention Tesla in its statement, the Dearborn, Mich., company said the price cuts are part of Ford’s plan to keep the SUV competitive in a fast-changing market. — Associated Press

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin looking at best January in a decade

Bitcoin is set for its best January since 2013 on bets that monetary tightening and the crypto-sector crisis are both ebbing. The largest token is up 40 percent since the turn of the year, a first-month gain bettered only twice before when crypto was in its infancy. Smaller coins like Solana, Axie Infinity, and Decentraland have doubled in value, part of a $280 billion January climb in digital assets overall, CoinGecko figures show. — Bloomberg News

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok CEO to testify before House subcommittee

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on the company’s privacy policies, the app’s impact on children, and the company’s relationship with the Communist Party in China, chairwoman Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers said in a statement. The committee said Chew will testify on March 23, in what will be his first appearance before a congressional committee. TikTok has been under increasing US scrutiny for its ties to the Chinese government. In November, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee that China’s government could use TikTok to control millions of users’ data or software, and its recommendation algorithm — which determines which videos users will see next — “could be used for influence operations if they so choose.” — Bloomberg News

INTERNATIONAL

Philips to cut 6,000 jobs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch consumer electronics and medical equipment maker Philips said Monday it is cutting 6,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years as it revealed a net loss of 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in 2022, down from a net profit of 3.3 billion euros last year. The job losses come on top of a reduction of 4,000 staff the company announced in October. The company, which has its headquarters in Amsterdam, is reeling from a worldwide recall of sleep apnea machines and economic headwinds including COVID-related issues in China and the war in Ukraine. — Associated Press



