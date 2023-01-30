ML Strategies boss Steve Tocco hands over the reins at lobbying shop

Tocco has relinquished his CEO title at ML Strategies, the government relations and business consulting subsidiary of Boston-based law firm Mintz. Tocco’s former job overseeing the day-to-day operations has been split in two: Steve Baddour has been promoted to executive vice president and director of operations in the Boston office, while Alexander Hecht is executive vice president and director of operations at ML’s Washington office. The change was announced to ML’s roughly 20 staffers on Friday.

After 25 years of leading one of Boston’s most powerful lobbying shops, Steve Tocco is ready to hand over the reins.

If this feels a little like déjà vu to them, it’s because Tocco, who is holding on to the chairman role, has tried something similar before: In 2016, Tocco promoted Mo Cowan to the CEO’s job. But Cowan was later recruited away by General Electric, an ML client at the time, and is now a top executive at Devoted Health in Waltham.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter.

Tocco, who led the Massachusetts Port Authority for four years before joining Mintz to lead ML in 1997, isn’t going anywhere — even if he is curtailing his responsibilities at the firm. In his role as chairman, he’ll still work closely with key existing clients, including its biggest one, Encore Boston Harbor owner Wynn Resorts.

“It seemed like the right time for a transition,” Tocco said. “I want to get out of the day-to-day operations and management, and Steven is ready for it. I think he’s going to do a great job [and] I’m able to spend more time on the things I really want to focus on.”

Baddour was a Democrat representing a number of Merrimack Valley communities in the state Senate before leaving the Legislature in 2012 to work at the law firm McDermott Will & Emery. Former governor Bill Weld worked there at the time, too, but later left to reunite with Tocco — who was a top aide to Weld in the 1990s — at ML. Baddour soon followed, joining ML in 2015. The hiring of Weld and Baddour highlights Tocco’s practice of adding people to the ranks from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

ML had long been considered the busiest lobbying practice in Massachusetts, based on client revenues, although it ceded that position in 2019, largely because the firm decided not to take on any clients in the then-fast-growing cannabis industry. As of mid-2022, the firm was ranked 4th.

“We have a long history of representing some of the largest corporations and organizations in the region, and across the nation,” Baddour said. “I’m excited to continue that but also to expand the client base to small and medium-sized startups. There are lots of other organizations we can go after. We really have the bench strength to help these companies.”

One of ML’s recent legislative victories happened last summer when Baddour and several lobbyists at other firms persuaded the state Legislature to legalize sports betting. The first legal sports bets will be placed on Tuesday at Encore Boston Harbor and the state’s two other casinos.

“ML Strategies was part of the team that worked successfully on our initial application and licensing process, and most recently was part of the team to allow sports betting at Encore,” Jacqui Krum, general counsel at Encore Boston Harbor, said in a statement. “Steve Baddour led that successful effort for ML; it’s no surprise he was selected for their new leadership role.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com.