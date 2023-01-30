Smaller rate increase by Federal Reserve likely as inflation cools

Moving gradually will give Fed officials more time to assess how high rates need to rise and how long they need to stay elevated to fully wrangle inflation, both of which are looming and crucial questions. The answers will help to determine how much damage the Fed inflicts on the labor market and broader economy in its quest to control price increases.

Federal Reserve officials are widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point at their meeting this week, further slowing what had been an aggressive pace of rate increases in 2022 as they wait to see how swiftly inflation will fade.

Central bankers raised interest rates from near zero to above 4.25 percent last year, and they are expected to lift rates to a range of 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent Wednesday. Investors will be even more attuned to what may come next, and will parse the Fed’s 2 p.m. statement and the subsequent news conference by Fed chair Jerome Powell for clues about the future.

Fed officials predicted in December they would lift rates to just above 5 percent in 2023, then hold them at a high level throughout the year. But incoming data will drive how high the Fed raises rates and how long they keep them at that level.

Since the Fed’s last decision, inflation has meaningfully slowed, and data on the economy show consumers are becoming more cautious and beginning to spend less. Anecdotes suggest shoppers may be more sensitive to prices, which would make it more difficult for companies to continue passing along big price increases. At the same time, the job market remains very strong, and economists and central bankers have warned that a reacceleration in growth and inflation remains possible. That is likely to keep the Fed wary of prematurely declaring victory over inflation.

The Fed has been somewhat at odds with financial markets in recent months. Central bankers have insisted they have more work to do on the policy front to ensure that they bring inflation fully under control. Yet markets have begun to expect the Fed to cease rate increases soon — stopping once they get to a 4.75 percent to 5 percent range, if not earlier — and then to begin cutting borrowing costs before the end of 2023.

When investors anticipate less aggressive Fed policy, it matters to the real economy. Those market expectations cause interest rates, like those on home loans, to drop lower. That, in turn, can help economic activity perk back up even as central bankers try to slow it down.

But there are signs the economy is playing out roughly the way the Fed has been hoping, which is why many investors think that relatively little further policy adjustment will be needed. Inflation moderated to 5 percent in December from 5.5 percent in November, based on the latest reading of the Fed’s preferred price index.

That is more than double the 2 percent price increases the Fed aims for on average over time, but price increases have now been slowing for six months across a range of measures and the moderation shows signs of broadening. Plus, demand seems to be waning at last.

Many economists expect deceleration in demand to persist. Higher interest rates mean it’s expensive to borrow money to buy a house or expand a business, which should slow both big purchases and the labor market. A worsening hiring situation should cause wage growth to cool — early signs suggest a slowdown is already underway, and the Fed will receive another key reading on worker pay Tuesday. Weaker wage gains would further weigh on spending.

But other factors could shore up the economy’s resilience, even in the face of Fed rate moves. Consumers still have savings stockpiles left from the early days of the pandemic, albeit shrinking ones. The unemployment rate is at 3.5 percent, its lowest level in half a century, and many workers are experiencing faster-than-typical wage gains.

That is why the Fed is taking a cautious stance and trying to avoid pulling back prematurely from its assault on inflation.

“We do not want to be head-faked,” Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, said in his most recent speech.

That will place particular focus on Powell’s postmeeting news conference this week. Powell could join some of his colleagues — including Lael Brainard, the vice chair — in emphasizing positive recent developments on inflation and reasons the economy might be headed for a soft landing, in which inflation cools without spurring an outright recession.

“It remains possible that a continued moderation in aggregate demand could facilitate continued easing in the labor market and reduction in inflation without a significant loss of employment,” Brainard said in a recent speech.

Or he could focus more on signs the economy remains strong, cautioning the Fed needs to remain steadfast in its efforts to rein in consumer and business demand and underlining that services inflation, in particular, is likely to prove stubborn without a notable slowdown in the labor market. John C. Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, has said things along those warier lines.

“It seems to me that demand is still very strong relative to available supply,” Williams told reporters at a recent event, and the “concern” is that this would continue to put pressure on inflation.

Many economists expect Powell to hew to a more inflation-focused line, in hopes of underscoring the central bank’s commitment to combating inflation. But investors will be watching for any hint at which narrative is becoming dominant — emphasis on progress toward lower inflation, or a focus on how much more work there is to do.