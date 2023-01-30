New Kids on the Block announce BLOCKCON, a first-ever fan convention

“Did you know it’s been 15 years since we reunited?” an animated NKOTB member says in a video on the band’s Instagram page .

On Monday, the Dorchester-based boy band New Kids on the Block announced it would be hosting a first-ever fan convention in Chicago May 26 to May 28.

“No way. We should celebrate,” another replies.

“We are inviting our Blockhead family to come together for a weekend celebration of all things NKOTB with NKOTB,” the band wrote in the post.

The immersive fan experience will feature an “intimate” NKOTB concert at Rosemont Theatre on Friday night, daytime panels and events with the band and guests on Saturday, and a Blockhead Prom Theme Party hosted by the band on Saturday night. The weekend will close out with a farewell event on Sunday, according to Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 3 at 11 a.m., and presale “Block Nation Fan Club” tickets go on sale Feb. 2 at 11 a.m.

The New Kids on the Block got their start in Boston with the 1986 release of their self-titled album, a record that launched a teen pop wave that remains popular today.

The band played over the summer at the TD Garden, once again rousing and reuniting the region’s loyal Blockheads.

