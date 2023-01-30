Below zero temperatures expected later this week after fifth warmest January on record

This January is going to end up about the fifth warmest on record, going back to 1872. The lack of deep cold means that some of our plants may not be as dormant as usual, and that can be a potential problem as we see some incredible cold this weekend.

Monday was another mild start to a January morning with readings barely below freezing in most spots and even a little above in others. The ground continues to lay bare with a lack of snow.

Before we get to the Arctic air temperatures later in the week, we will once again be in the 40s Monday afternoon. But a frontal system will bring back more typical temperatures as we conclude January on Tuesday. Thereafter, February starts on a chilly note with temperatures slightly below average.

Highs on Feb. 1 will be several degrees below average for the time of year. NOAA

A building pool of Arctic air is going to rush southward on Friday. This cold air is the type of chill we experience about once every 10 years or longer. It will likely rival the Valentine’s Day Cold we saw back in 2016, and that cold was probably the culprit for the entire peach crop in most of New England being wiped out. The reason that happens is that the extreme cold damages the flowers without which we don’t have any fruit.

Nearly all of New Egland will experience temperatures below zero Saturday. Tropical Tidbits

The Saturday cold will also be hard on livestock and any other outdoor creatures, but the good news is it only lasts for a solid day, as this is not a prolonged cold snap. Cold air is heavier and denser than warm moist air and therefore as the Arctic air slips south it will ooze in like molasses being propelled on a strong gusty wind.

Temperatures on Friday will likely peak at sunrise and then continue to fall throughout the day. By dark, it’ll be in the lower teens and then fall below zero somewhere before midnight. Winds will continue to howl, pushing the cold through the landscape with wind chill readings falling to between -20 and -35 below zero, cold enough for a wind chill warning to be issued by the National Weather Service.

Wind chill readings at sunrise Saturday will be dangerously cold. Weatherbell

Saturday is just one of those days where you’ll have to plan on being inside. I think many ski areas are going to have to either close or limit their skiing to the lower parts of the mountain. Resorts will take this one-day hit as temperatures will moderate for Sunday.

Many of you have likely noticed the growth of many spring bulbs pushing through the soil. They will be fine through this, although if you see the flower buds and can cover them with a bunch of leaves that will actually protect them enough. I would also recommend wrapping your mophead hydrangea with something as simple as a towel if possible. This will protect the flower buds from the strong winds which can desiccate them. By early next week, orchard owners will know just how damaging the cold was, let’s hope for the best.

A pool of dangerously cold air will lift north away from New England Sunday afternoon. COD Weather







