Boston police ask for public’s help to identify man following assault in Mattapan

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated January 30, 2023, 22 minutes ago
Boston police are helping the public’s assistance to help identify a man following an assault in Mattapan on Jan. 19.Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking the public to help identify a man following an assault in Mattapan this month, officials said Monday.

Police released photos of the man, who they were looking for in connection with an assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon that took place about 3 p.m. on Jan. 19 near 1286 Blue Hill Ave., Boston police said in a statement.

The photos show a broad-shouldered man in a black T-shirt who appears to have a beard and wears a reddish baseball cap that appears to have the word “Cookies” emblazoned across the front.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 617-343-4712. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

