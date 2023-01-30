Boston trial underway for Russian tech tycoon accused in $90 million insider trading and hacking scheme

“As careful as the hackers were they left behind digital clues of who they were,” said Frank, adding that the FBI was able to track them to Russia through a series of domain names, IP addresses, and bitcoin transactions.

Vladislav Klyushin, 42, and two other Russian nationals working for his Moscow-based company hacked into computer systems in the United States, downloaded confidential earnings reports of hundreds of companies, and used that information “to cheat the stock market,” Assistant US Attorney Stephen Frank told jurors.

A Russian technology company owner and his associates made nearly $90 million trading stocks and “it wasn’t luck” or through careful research, a prosecutor told jurors during opening statements Monday in an insider trading and hacking trial in federal court in Boston.

But, Klyushin’s attorney, Maksim Nemtsev, said his client is innocent of the charges and was financially successful long before he engaged in a single stock market trade. His company, M-13, employs hundreds of people and provides media monitoring services and cyber security testing to private and public entities, including the Russian government.

“There’s nothing illegal about being Russian, having wealth or having an IT company that contracts with the government,” said Nemtsev, adding that Klyushin is a father of five who put himself through law school and business management school and worked tirelessly to build his company.

“Vlad is a convenient target for [US prosecutors],” Nemtsev told jurors, but he said there’s no evidence that his client ever had access to confidential earnings reports and used that information to make a profit.

Klyushin is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, unauthorized access to computers, and securities fraud. He was arrested at the request of US authorities in March 2021 when he arrived in Switzerland via chartered jet for a ski trip at a luxury resort, then was extradited to Boston nine months later.

Two codefendants remain in Russia, including Ivan Ermakov, a former Russian military intelligence officer who was previously indicted in 2018 for two alleged computer hacking schemes — one involving the 2016 US presidential election and the other targeting anti-doping agencies and officials.

Prosecutors allege that Ermakov served as a deputy director of Klyushin’s company, M-13, and the pair drove matching Porsches with vanity plates bearing the number, 13. But the defense argued that Ermakov wasn’t employed by Klyushin, though the pair were friends.

US District Judge Patti B. Saris has barred prosecutors from telling jurors about the additional indictments pending against Ermakov or his service as a Russian military intelligence officer.

Prosecutors allege that between 2018 and 2020, Klyushin, Ermakov, and another man who worked for M-13 hacked into the computer networks of Donnelly Financial Solutions (DFIN) and Toppan Merrill, two firms that publicly traded companies use to make filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission. They are accused of downloading earnings reports of many companies — including Tesla, Snap, Kohl’s, and Hubspot — before they were made public and using that information to make stock trades.

Frank told jurors that the entire scheme netted nearly $90 million, while Klyushin alone invested $2 million to make $21 million. Two others accused of being investors in the scheme are charged in a separate indictment and also remain in Russia.

