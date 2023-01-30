Double stabbing reported in Dorchester

Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Dorchester on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The stabbings were reported at 2:42 p.m. in the area of Armandine and Washington streets, according to Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.
Torigian had no further information about the two victims, including whether they were taken to hospitals.
This breaking story will be updated when more information is available.
