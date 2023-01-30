Holyoke Mall shooting victim and was a hair salon employee and ‘innocent bystander,’ DA says

The “innocent bystander” who was shot to death inside the Holyoke Mall Saturday night has been identified as an employee at the hair salon where the shooting occurred, according to a statement Monday from Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni
Prosecutors had initially described the victim as an “innocent bystander” but had not specified who the man was. His name has not yet been released.
Police responded to the mall around 7 p.m. Saturday after getting multiple 911 calls about gunfire and discovered the shooting victim inside the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon within the mall, prosecutors said Monday.
“Entering the salon officers discovered an injured male who ultimately died on scene as a result of his injuries,” prosecutors wrote Monday.
According to prosecutors, the salon employee was working with a man later later identified as 23-year-old Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez and a person accompanying Santana-Rodriguez.
At that time, a person known to Santana-Rodriguez entered the salon. The person’s gender was not identified by prosecutors.
“A confrontation between [Santana-Rodriguez] and this individual begins and quickly escalates into a shooting, leading to the victim being shot,’' prosecutors wrote. “Upon entering the salon officers encountered [Santana-Rodriguez] who was taken into custody without incident, and in possession of a firearm.”
Santana-Rodriguez, a Springfield resident, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, prosecutors said.
The investigation is ongoing, prosecutors said.
