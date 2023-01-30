Holyoke Mall shooting victim and was a hair salon employee and ‘innocent bystander,’ DA says

The “innocent bystander” who was shot to death inside the Holyoke Mall Saturday night has been identified as an employee at the hair salon where the shooting occurred, according to a statement Monday from Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni

Prosecutors had initially described the victim as an “innocent bystander” but had not specified who the man was. His name has not yet been released.

Police responded to the mall around 7 p.m. Saturday after getting multiple 911 calls about gunfire and discovered the shooting victim inside the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon within the mall, prosecutors said Monday.