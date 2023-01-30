Logan Clegg waives arraignment, set for July trial in connection with murder of retired Concord, N.H. couple

Kissinger also set a summer trial date, citing Clegg’s assertion of his right to a speedy trial, with jury selection slated for July 10 and the trial starting the following day.

Clad in an orange prison jumper and a face covering, the slightly built Clegg, 26, sat in Merrimack Superior Court between his public defenders as Judge John C. Kissinger confirmed from the bench that the defendant had waived his arraignment.

Logan L. Clegg waived arraignment Monday on charges including second-degree murder for allegedly killing Stephen and Djeswende Reid, a retired Concord, N.H. couple who were gunned down in April on a hiking trail near their residence. Trial in the closely watched case was scheduled for July.

Clegg has been held without bail since his arrest in October. He was indicted earlier this month on eight counts: two second-degree murder charges; two “alternative count” second-degree murder charges for allegedly opening fire with “extreme indifference” to human life; three counts of falsifying physical evidence for allegedly moving the bodies and burning his tent and campsite; and one count for allegedly “possessing or having under his control a pistol, revolver, or other firearm after being convicted of a felony against the person or property of another,” according to authorities.

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were fatally shot on April 18 on a woodland trail in Concord.

Clegg emerged as a person of interest in the killings after a lengthy investigation. In the hours after the Reids were reported missing, police had come upon Clegg in the woods and determined he had been living there, court records show. He told them his name was Arthur Kelly, according to a police affidavit. After the Reids’ bodies were found the next day, police returned to his tent site, but found it abandoned and cleared.

Unable to confirm his identity as Arthur Kelly, police nicknamed him “Mountain Dew Man” because he was carrying several cans of the drink when they met him.

Those soda cans turned out to be vital clues in the effort to identify Clegg and trace his movements in the Concord area, using surveillance footage from stores where he had shopped.

Police obtained video from a nearby Walmart showing a man buying Mountain Dew on the day the Reids were reported missing. He appeared similar to “Arthur Kelly” but wore a mask and could not be positively identified, according to the affidavit.

At the Walmart, police obtained video that showed the man making 47 visits from November 2021 to April 2022, the affidavit said. On the morning after the Reids were killed, he bought a tent, sleeping bag, and bottle of rubbing alcohol, the affidavit said. He was not seen at the store after April 20.

Investigators also determined that a man named Logan Clegg who had been arrested for burglary in Utah in 2020 looked “remarkably similar to the images of the ‘Mountain Dew Man,’” the affidavit said.

In May, authorities released a sketch of the man and Concord police heard from residents who had seen someone who resembled the sketch and believed he was living somewhere in the trail system where the couple’s bodies were found.

The man had been seen carrying packages from Amazon and plastic grocery bags into the woods, the affidavit said.

In July, a Concord detective saw surveillance video of a man who fit the suspect’s description leaving a local supermarket less than a half hour before the killings, according to the affidavit.

In August, police returned to the abandoned tent in the woods and found a spent shell casing that matched casings found where the Reids were shot and other ballistic evidence, according to court records.

On Oct. 11, police learned Clegg had booked an airline ticket from New York to Berlin for Oct. 14. They obtained a phone number and used cellphone data to learn he was in Vermont, the affidavit said.

The next day, police found Clegg at a Price Chopper supermarket in Burlington, Vt., and took him into custody on a fugitive of justice warrant from Utah. Clegg denied any involvement in the Reids’ killings, according to the affidavit.

Police later found Clegg’s tent on University of Vermont property and received a warrant to search the tent and his backpack, the document said. The backpack contained a pistol loaded with ammunition matching the bullets found at the tent site and crime scene, according to the affidavit.

Separately in court Monday, Clegg’s attorney Caroline Smith voiced objection to prosecutors’ motion to unseal documents including an arrest warrant and accompanying affidavits in the case.

The separate affidavit made public previously was filed in connection with the court proceedings in Vermont.

“This is essentially a one-sided summary of the state’s best case or law enforcement’s best case,” Smith said of the New Hampshire documents at issue.

“It is very similar to the grand jury, that all of the procedures, before [being] filed this docket, were done without any input by the defendant, without any role of the defendant,” Smith said. “And like grand juries ... I think that it should remain under seal.”

Smith conceded the public has a right to know about the case, asserting that what “they know should be those things that are part of the adversarial process, that are challenged in this case, and then the trial,” Smith said.

Kissinger took the matter under advisement.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





