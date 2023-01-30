Man killed after crashing into Haverhill building, officials say

A man was killed early Monday morning after he crashed a car into a building housing a carpet store in Haverhill, officials said.

Kevin Casado, 23, of Haverhill was traveling on Broadway at 2:06 a.m. when he crashed into the building containing KC Carpets at 35 Lafayette Square, according to a statement from the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital but later died from his injuries, the statement said.