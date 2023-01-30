Man killed after crashing into Haverhill building, officials say

A man was killed early Monday morning after he crashed a car into a building housing a carpet store in Haverhill, officials said.
Kevin Casado, 23, of Haverhill was traveling on Broadway at 2:06 a.m. when he crashed into the building containing KC Carpets at 35 Lafayette Square, according to a statement from the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital but later died from his injuries, the statement said.
The crash is being investigated by Haverhill police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstructions Section, officials said.
No further information was immediately available Monday.
