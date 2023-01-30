Middleton man to plead guilty to threatening ex-wife and her mother in Iowa

A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled, the statement said. De Leon’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

Luis De Leon, 30, a former naval police officer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire, was charged with three counts of making threats in interstate commerce, the US attorney’s office said in a statement .

A Middleton man has agreed to plead guilty to charges that he sent threats to his ex-wife and her mother in Iowa through phone calls and letters, the US attorney’s office said Monday.

On or around April 30, 2022, De Leon allegedly called his ex-wife in Iowa, the statement said, and made statements including, “You’re going to [expletive] pay! Do you understand!? There will be death! There will be war in the street! You want to to go war!? I’ll take you to [expletive] war!”

De Leon allegedly made the call from a cell phone that belonged to somebody else, the statement said.

Over the following couple of months, De Leon allegedly sent two threatening letters to his ex-wife’s mother, who is also in Iowa, the statement said.

In the letters, the statement said, De Leon wrote threats including, “I’ll be heading over there soon […] God help you and your dysfunctional family if you try and stop me. I won’t be alone either just so you know and that’s for your safety NOT MINE!!!”

He also allegedly wrote, “If you don’t believe me just look where I’m sending this from. I don’t really have much else to lose, and do you know what men with nothing left to lose usually do?”

De Leon previously was arrested and charged in the case by criminal complaint on Sept. 26.

