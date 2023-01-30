Northeastern University student in Seattle struck by police cruiser, fatally injured

Kandula was struck around 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in the city’s South Lake Union neighborhood by a marked cruiser heading to a “priority one” call with Seattle firefighters, according to police. Priority one calls generally mean an officer is driving with lights and sirens operating.

Some 50 people marched through Seattle on Sunday, many of them holding signs demanding justice for Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old master’s student from India who was struck by a police SUV rushing to a call, according to the Seattle Times and police postings.

The death of a Northeastern University student who was fatally injured when she was struck by a Seattle police cruiser while crossing the street has become a flashpoint for critics of the city’s police force.

Since then, the department has drawn criticism for failing to release details about the crash, including name of the police officer who was behind the wheel of the marked SUV. The department, in posts on social media, has only said the officer joined the department in 2019.

“We want to acknowledge the many questions we are receiving regarding the collision Monday night between an SPD officer and a pedestrian,” the department posted on the city’s webpage last Thursday. “We acknowledge that there is understandably tremendous interest in the surrounding facts, but for purposes of both preserving the integrity of the investigation and respecting the [Kandula] family’s right to privacy will not be putting out information over and beyond what has already been provided.”

The department said the procedure in use for the fatal crash is the same used when police are investigating crashes involving serious injury by any other driver.

“We will provide all publicly releasable information, including the report, once we are able to do so, and in consultation with the family,” police wrote. “We extend our deepest condolences to Ms. Kandula’s family and friends. This incident is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved.”

Kandula was a native of India raised by a single mother. She reluctantly left home to continue her education at Northeastern’s Seattle campus, according to a GoFundMe site that raised $153,000 from 4,600 donors.

“Jaahnavi cared deeply for her mom. So much so, that in spite of severe homesickness, she came to the States to pursue her dreams and to create a better future for her mom & sister,” the organizers wrote. “While Jaahnavi may not be here with us anymore, her dream will live on. Your generous donation will help realize that dream.”

The organizers have stopped accepting donations and promised to share with donors how the money will be sent to support Kandula’s family.

In a letter sent to Northeastern’s Seattle campus last week, Dean David Thurman said Kandula arrived from Bengaluru, India in 2021 to pursue a master’s of science degree in information systems from in the College of Engineering. She was scheduled to graduate in December 2023.

“Jaahnavi is remembered as a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being,” Thurman, who leads the Seattle campus, wrote. “She was a close friend to many and friends shared that they loved her bubbly laugh, sense of humor and infectious personality.”

Prior to arriving in Seattle, Kandula worked for CAMTek Solutions in India, and once on campus she worked as an administrative and events assistant at the Northeastern campus, according to Thurman.

“Her loss will be felt deeply by students, staff, and faculty across campus,” he wrote.

This is a developing story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.