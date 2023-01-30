13-year-old Norwood boy identified as victim targeted in fatal Mattapan shooting, police say

Lawrence’s family could not be reached for comment Monday night.

Tyler Lawrence was shot multiple times in front of 119 Babson St. near the intersection with Fremont Street about 11:30 a.m. Sunday , police said in a statement . He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 13-year-old boy from Norwood was identified Monday as the victim who was targeted in a fatal shooting in Mattapan on Sunday morning, according to Boston police.

Authorities believe Lawrence was targeted and the shooting was not random, officials have said. The shooting remains under investigation by Boston police and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office. No arrests have been made.

At the scene on Sunday, neighbors said they heard at least three gunshots and saw Lawrence lying on the ground by a driveway near the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets.

Officers responded moments later after receiving a Shotspotter activation alert and a report of a person shot and found Lawrence in front of 119 Babson St., Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said Sunday.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox called the shooting “another senseless act of violence” and asked anyone with information to call the police department.

Law enforcement officials continue to urge anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or submit an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

