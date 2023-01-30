One person shot in Roxbury late Monday afternoon, expected to survive

Police are investigating after a person was shot in Roxbury late Monday afternoon, an official said.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 51 Prentiss St. at 5 p.m., according to Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston Police Department spokesperson. The shooting occurred around the corner from Boston Police Headquarters on Tremont Street.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Torigian said.