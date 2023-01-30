fb-pixel Skip to main content

One person shot in Roxbury late Monday afternoon, expected to survive

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated January 30, 2023, 23 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a person was shot in Roxbury late Monday afternoon, an official said.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 51 Prentiss St. at 5 p.m., according to Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston Police Department spokesperson. The shooting occurred around the corner from Boston Police Headquarters on Tremont Street.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Torigian said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Torigian said.

No further information was released.

