‘The Palestinian exception to free speech’: Students and scholars feel muzzled on college campuses over tense topic

Long a tense topic on the nation’s college campuses, the Mideast conflict again erupted as a free speech matter this month when Harvard initially declined to appoint a prominent human rights advocate who has been critical of Israel to a fellowship at the Kennedy School.

Even in classes discussing human rights and refugees in the Middle East, Bahour said some professors seemed uneasy when the topic was broached. “There’s a very big power imbalance between pro-Palestinian voices on campus and those that oppose them,” said Bahour, who graduated last year.

Nadine Bahour arrived at Harvard University in 2018 as a first-year student eager to bring her perspective as a Palestinian to classroom discussions. But she was quickly disappointed to discover what she called an “overall fear” of talking about the plight of her people.

Advertisement

Interviews with about 15 students and scholars reveal that people on either side feel their voices are being quieted: Palestinians and those who sympathize with their plight speak of an institutional force arrayed against them; supporters of Israel contend critical peers dismiss their perspectives before they can voice them.

Among professors who want to speak out on Palestine, some say the professional risks are too great. They learn to not bring it up at all until they have tenure, and even then, to proceed with caution.

The result, they say, is a chilling effect on those studying Palestinian realities and experiences. Researchers and lawyers call the phenomenon the “Palestinian exception to free speech.”

University administrators, meanwhile, are stuck in the crosshairs as they risk being labeled antisemitic while trying to maintain freedom of speech, professors and researchers said.

Harvard has since backtracked and offered a fellowship to Kenneth Roth, the former head of Human Rights Watch. Roth said in an interview with The Boston Globe the reversal “does nothing to address the broader problem of academic freedom for less visible scholars and students who criticize Israel.”

Advertisement

“My case shows that if a visible person is able to make enough of a stink, [they] can manage to cut through the effort to marginalize criticism of Israel,” he said. “That says nothing about the vast majority of scholars and students.”

Roth said the answer is not to silence pro-Israeli voices. He wants Harvard to “state explicitly” that the university upholds academic freedom, “even for critics of Israel.”

“It’s very important for pro-Israel voices to feel comfortable expressing themselves as well,” he said.

The Kennedy School denied its initial decision was related to efforts to limit debate on “human rights in any country.” And, a spokesperson for Harvard said the university is “committed to being a place that embraces freedom of speech and the engagement in discourse around ideas and views.”

“This commitment is fundamental to our community’s values, among them the belief that our differences in backgrounds and views enrich the campus and academic experience for our students, faculty and staff,” the spokesperson said.

Sarah Ihmoud, a sociocultural anthropologist at the College of the Holy Cross, said she was warned early in her career of “anti-Palestinian racism” in higher education. But after visiting Palestine, where her father is from, in 2011 and witnessing “the violence that Palestinians are resisting every day,” she came to feel her work was too important.

“I decided I needed to shift my focus and do everything in my power as an anthropologist to bring more awareness to these issues,” she said.

Advertisement

Then in 2019, while a postdoctoral fellow at Boston University studying the tribulations of Palestinian women, Ihmoud was the target of a campaign instigated by the Boston group Americans for Peace and Tolerance. On its website the organization says it advocates against “radical ideologies” in schools and on college campuses.

The campaign included an online posting that urged the group’s supporters to press BU not to hire Ihmoud, questioned her research, and labeled Ihmoud an antisemite. She received threatening messages and experienced harassment online. Americans for Peace and Tolerance did not respond to a request for comment.

At the time, Ihmoud said she was being considered for a tenure-track position in BU’s sociology department. She did not receive the offer.

“Today’s educational institutions should be resisting these tactics attempting to punish advocacy for Palestinian rights,” said Ihmoud, who joined Holy Cross in 2020, where she found a more supportive environment.

BU did not respond to a request for comment.

Lisa Rofel, an anthropology professor at the University of California Santa Cruz, said she was labeled anti-Semitic by two colleagues and faced online harassment after she invited former Israeli soldiers who oppose the Palestinian occupation to campus. Rofel was raised as an Orthodox Jew.

“I can’t tell you how horrible it feels to feel alone and be harassed,” she said.

Palestine Legal in Chicago, which represents people who speak out for Palestinian rights, said it responded to 1,688 incidents on college campuses between 2014 and 2022. Founder Liz Jackson said there is a large lobby of organizations focused on stifling criticisms or calls for boycotts of Israel.

Advertisement

Efforts often include harassment campaigns against professors and students who are vocal about Palestinian rights, Jackson said. Lobbyists will also write letters or make phone calls to campus administrators to persuade them to withhold jobs or promotions of those critical of Israel, she and others said.

Several interviewed for this story are featured on an anonymously run website called Canary Mission, which lists students and academics who criticize Israeli military practices or advocate for Palestinian rights. The website is often among the first results in Internet searches of their names — which could potentially affect their career prospects.

Sociologist Randa Serhan recalled a difficult period at American University while conducting research on Palestinian Americans. The director of Arab Studies at the school, Serhan said another professor claimed she was harming the Israeli studies department, which Serhan said prompted rumors and bullying. Serhan said she was on track to receive tenure but the university rejected her application, which she believes was tied to the controversy.

“I didn’t realize how political the space was,” said Serhan, who left American in 2020 and now is an associate professor of sociology at Barnard College, which she says has been a more supportive environment.

A spokesperson for American University said it is committed “to an inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of the community.”

Advertisement

At Harvard, former Palestinian students and employees of the Kennedy School said their campus events were routinely delayed, relocated, or assessed security fees and attendance restrictions.

Samer Hjouj, who once led the Palestinian student caucus, recalled that whenever he invited a Palestinian speaker to campus, he was required to include an opposing speaker to offer the Israeli point of view.

“There was a deliberate tactic by the administration to impose all these different restrictions on us that were virtually unheard of for different events,” said Hjouj, who graduated from the Kennedy school in 2020.

A spokesperson for the Kennedy School said policies governing student events are published on its internal website, and the “rules are the same for everyone.” They include submitting speakers for prior approval; requiring all speakers to agree to answer questions during their talk; the school considers security needs for all events; and rules for moderators.

The tension on campuses comes as Palestinian issues have had a larger presence in the country’s social justice movement. Palestinian flags are often flown at Black Lives Matter protests, for example.

At the same time, Israel’s new right-wing government has prompted fears of a tougher stance on Palestinians. Just last week there were several attacks that resulted in deaths on both sides.

The shift in public sentiment on campuses has alarmed some students who support Israel and worry their peers have “knee-jerk reactions to be anti-Israel without fully exploring the issue,” said Jacob Miller, president of Harvard Hillel. He was disappointed students organized an event featuring Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd on campus last fall. The discussion prompted protests from students who support Israel.

Miller said he does not view criticisms of Israel as anti-Semitic, but he believes Israel is held to a “double standard” on campus because it is the only country facing threats of boycott.

Natalie Kahn posed for a portrait in Cambridge. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Some pro-Israeli students said the environment on campus feels at times like an echo chamber, with many professors and students supporting the Palestinian cause. Natalie Kahn, a senior at Harvard who previously led Harvard Hillel, said the lack of pro-Israeli voices “creates this toxic environment.”

“There’s no one to counter the anti-Israel narrative,” Kahn said.

For Palestinian students, more widespread support of Palestinian rights from peers is a welcomed change. Tala Alfoqaha, a Palestinian American student at Harvard Law School, said she has felt a change in public perception in recent years.

“When I was an undergrad, I felt like the lone Palestinian voice. I felt ostracized,” Alfoqaha said. “It’s been a slow shift in terms of where students are at because of the prominent movement for social justice.”

Bahour, the recent Harvard graduate who now works in research at the university’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said she changed her major, and her career aspirations, after realizing some professors were reluctant to study Palestinian experiences. Going home on breaks and witnessing the reality of life in the West Bank gave her pause.

“I couldn’t live with that cognitive dissonance, with the differences between what I was learning and what I was living,” Bahour said.

Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Hilarysburns.