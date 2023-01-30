Smoking materials blamed for Haverhill fire that claimed life of 80-year-old man and his pet dog

The fire at 38 9th Ave. broke out shortly before 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the statement said.

In a statement, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services confirmed the cause of the fire and identified the man as Richard Wallace.

Smoking materials caused the Saturday afternoon fire in Haverhill that claimed the life of an 80-year-old man and his pet dog, officials said Monday.

Responding firefighters saw smoke billowing from the second floor of the multi-family home, according to the statement. Inside the residence, firefighters located Wallace, who had “succumbed to fatal injuries,” the statement said. The dog was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters, meanwhile, contained the blaze to the sole 9th Ave. address, and fire departments from Georgetown, Groveland, Lawrence, and Methuen provided assistance.

The statement said the origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Ostroskey.

That investigation determined the blaze started by a recliner “near the front left of the second floor,” where a number of cigarettes and a lighter were spotted, the statement said.

“On behalf of the Haverhill Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to Mr. Wallace’s family and loved ones,” said Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien in the statement. “I also want to remind everyone in our community that the unsafe use of smoking materials is the leading cause of fire deaths. If you smoke or have guests who do, please remember to put it out, all the way, every time.”

O’Brien’s words were echoed in the statement by state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

“Smoking fires have caused about 50 deaths in Massachusetts during the past five years,” Ostroskey said. “These fires can smolder undetected in bedding, upholstery, and other materials before anyone is aware of them. This is why smoking in bed or when you’re drowsy or impaired is especially dangerous. There’s no truly safe way to smoke, but if you must do it then use a heavy ashtray with water or sand and keep it on a sturdy surface.”

