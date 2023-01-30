Troubled Massachusetts GOP to hold election for chair, with party’s future on the line

As the national Republican Party struggles with its own, related identity crisis — which includes grappling with its allegiance to former president Trump — this week presents moderate Massachusetts Republicans a long-awaited opportunity to reclaim leadership of their party.

Contending with internal chaos, legal and financial challenges, and dwindling political influence, the Republican State Committee is set to convene in Marlborough to make a weighty choice: reelect the brash conservative chairman who has led the party for four troubled years or opt for new leadership.

The future of the beleaguered Massachusetts GOP is on the line Tuesday as Republicans prepare to elect their next chairman, in a contest that gives the bitterly divided state party a chance to decide its identity.

Chairman Jim Lyons heads the more conservative wing of the party, and is seeking a third two-year term despite the party’s dismal electoral record, revelations that he has plunged the party into financial distress, and accusations that he violated campaign finance law.

While several other candidates are vying for the top job, Republican insiders said Lyons’s biggest threat comes from Amy Carnevale, a Republican state committee member from Marblehead who has worked in national Republican politics and served as a Trump delegate at national conventions. Carnevale has promised to “professionalize” the party, and said she wants to bridge divides between the party’s conservatives and the centrists who supported former Governor Charlie Baker.

Supporters say Lyons’s unbending conservative principles make him the right leader for the party. But critics warn that without new leadership, the state GOP will continue to disintegrate, leaving dominant Massachusetts Democrats without any meaningful opposition.

“If Jim wins again, the party is done,” said former state Representative Shawn Dooley, who unsuccessfully challenged Lyons for the chairmanship in 2021. “It’s teetering on the brink, and Jim will be the one that pushes it over.”

Indeed, Massachusetts Republicans’ already tenuous influence has crumbled further during Lyons’s tenure. The party shed more than 30,000 registered voters in the past four years, sustained heavy election losses each of the last two cycles, and, according to the party treasurer, had just $35,000 at its disposal at the end of last year.

With Baker’s departure, the party also has less power in state government than it’s had in years. Lyons all but cheered Baker’s decision not to seek reelection, and Geoff Diehl, the conservative Trump ally the party nominated instead, lost by 29 percentage points. Now, the GOP has fewer than 30 seats in the 200-member Legislature, the lowest tally since 2009.

Those losses aside, Lyons’s second term has been consumed by controversy. State regulators in 2021 referred Lyons, a state senator, and others to the state attorney general’s office, charging there was evidence that they may have violated campaign finance law.

Baker at several points called for Lyons to resign, and the weeks before Tuesday’s vote have been marked by a steady drip of bad news for his reelection prospects, from revelations that Lyons spent $1,800 to investigate two fellow Republicans to e-mails that appear to show him communicating directly with an outside political action committee about digging up dirt on Governor Maura Healey during last year’s election. State law prohibits independent expenditure PACs from “directly or indirectly” coordinating with candidates or political parties.

Lyons argues that his leadership has been undermined for years by the party’s moderate wing. ln response to an interview request, Lyons sent the Globe an eight-page memo that portrays him as the victim of a years-long “coordinated attack” by advisers and allies to Baker, including a super PAC for which the former governor helped raised money.

Lyons issued a similar four-page statement to state committee members on Saturday, warning that there have been “nefarious schemes hatched by the liberals” to exert influence over the party and undercut him. Lyons said he’s also drafting a lawsuit, without providing details, that he said would “protect the interests” of local Republican committees.

Despite the controversy, even Lyons’ most ardent critics say he could keep his seat Tuesday. He won a close reelection fight two years ago promising to “give conservatives a seat at the table.” He has since managed a thread-bare party apparatus as an unapologetic conservative firebrand, repeatedly railing against both the “radical left” and intraparty critics he says are “out to destroy me.”

Dennis Galvin, a state committee member and retired State Police captain, said he intends to vote for Lyons, saying he, too, believes some within the party have actively worked against its own success.

“He’s been successful in that he’s been able to keep [the party] alive,” Galvin said. The party, he added, is “fractured, there’s no denying that. But no matter which way it goes, it’s settled. It’s kind of a cathartic vote.”

“Look at the positive side: There’s a lot of interest in this,” he added. “Who gave damn about a chairman election in the last 25 years? People are certainly watching now.”

Carnevale, who is seeking to unseat Lyons, said “the compliance and legal issues that have arisen over the last couple of months are extremely troubling for our party” and should be on Republicans’ minds as they consider their votes.

“The stakes are extraordinarily high on Tuesday for the future of the Republican Party in Massachusetts,” Carnevale said. “We have ceded the opportunity to really have a two-party system in the state, and this is our opportunity to say we want to be competitive again and we want to run candidates who can win statewide and have the power of a veto.”

The party is set to convene Tuesday evening at the Apex Entertainment center in Marlborough, gathering in a private room at a venue that offers everything from bowling to cocktails. It will be the body’s first formal meeting in more than a year, after a walkout and a boycott left the state committee with too few members present to conduct official business.

And even before the election starts, fireworks are likely. Lyons has sought to expel Lindsay Valanzola from her Wales seat on the state committee, after spending $800 in “opposition research” in an effort to prove she no longer lives in Massachusetts and is ineligible to serve. Valanzola, who travels frequently for work but whose voter registration is active in Wales, recently won a court order declaring she remains a member of the committee and is eligible to vote.

For Lyons’s critics, this week is a long-awaited opportunity to quell those petty internal disputes and focus on running strong candidates. But others doubt Tuesday is a turning point. Martin Lamb, a state committee member who declined to say which candidate he’s backing, said whoever emerges will still oversee a deeply-divided committee. State committee members serve four-year terms, but aren’t up for reelection themselves until March 2024.

“Forget about the chair,” Lamb said. “We need a whole new committee in a year in order to take a step forward.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.