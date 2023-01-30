Woburn teachers strike Monday amid ongoing contract dispute

Contract talks have been ongoing for more than a year between the School Committee and the Woburn Teachers’ Association, which represents teachers, nurses, and teacher aides. The union’s goals for their contract include pay increases for teacher aides, smaller class sizes, and twice-a-week physical education classes for elementary school students.

There are no classes for the roughly 4,300 public school students in Woburn while the teachers strike.

Hundreds of teachers in Woburn will walk the picket line Monday morning after negotiations between the educators and district leaders failed to reach a new contract agreement Sunday.

Union leaders as well as city and district leaders met for about eight hours of negotiations Sunday at Woburn’s Joyce Middle School, according to the Woburn Teachers Association. Another negotiation session is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Advertisement

Barbara Locke, the association’s president, said in a statement Sunday night that Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin and the School Committee “showed a complete unwillingness to negotiate the paraprofessional contract or offer them a living wage” during the meeting.

“We could’ve gotten this contract settled tonight. Unfortunately their reckless refusal to continue negotiations tonight means the planned strike will start on Monday,” Locke said in the statement sent out Sunday night. “We, at the WTA, hope that a resolution can be reached on Monday so that the educators of Woburn can return to doing what they love, which is getting back in the classroom to teach the children of Woburn.”

The union’s approximately 550 members have been working without a contract since August.

The School Committee and Galvin said in a joint statement on Friday their goal was to develop a contract that is fair for students, staff, and Woburn residents. They said their last proposal, made Jan. 18, allowed for reduced class sizes, more instructional time for students, and a “generous wage increase.”

Advertisement

School district leaders also have said the sides reached a tentative agreement in October, but union members did not ratify that deal.

Hundreds of union educators in Woburn and supporters rallied Saturday afternoon at Woburn Common ahead of Sunday’s negotiations.

Shortly before the union’s rally began, the Woburn School Committee announced that the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board had issued a ruling Friday evening that mandated the union to cease strike-related activities and resume negotiations.

It is illegal for Massachusetts teachers and other public employees to strike, though recent teacher strikes, or at least the threats of them, have largely proven effective as contract agreements have followed shortly after each one.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association is pushing for state legislation that would allow some public sector workers to go on strike.

This report includes reporting from prior Globe stories. Check back for updates.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.