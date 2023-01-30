Woman seriously injured, 3-year-old hurt after being hit by car in Pittsfield

The woman, 30, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for her injuries, Pittsfield police said in a statement. Her 3-year-old daughter received minor injuries in the incident.

Police said the mother and daughter were hit shortly before 9:15 a.m. by a 2015 Toyota Yaris going westbound while they were crossing West Street near Dorothy Amos Park. The Yaris was driven by an 84-year-old Pittsfield woman, police said.

West Street was closed from South John Street to Dewey Avenue for around three hours following the crash, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer David Hallas by calling 413-448-9700, extension 560, the statement said.

