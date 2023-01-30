fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman seriously injured, 3-year-old hurt after being hit by car in Pittsfield

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated January 30, 2023, 50 minutes ago

A woman was seriously injured and her toddler daughter suffered minor injuries after they were hit by a car in Pittsfield on Monday morning, police said.

The woman, 30, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for her injuries, Pittsfield police said in a statement. Her 3-year-old daughter received minor injuries in the incident.

Police said the mother and daughter were hit shortly before 9:15 a.m. by a 2015 Toyota Yaris going westbound while they were crossing West Street near Dorothy Amos Park. The Yaris was driven by an 84-year-old Pittsfield woman, police said.

West Street was closed from South John Street to Dewey Avenue for around three hours following the crash, police said.

Advertisement

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer David Hallas by calling 413-448-9700, extension 560, the statement said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video