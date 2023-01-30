The gas stove: everyday appliance or looming threat?

Recently, a move into a condo building without gas hookups forced us to switch to an efficient conduction stove. We discovered the following: It’s easy to keep the stove top clean, there are no noxious fumes to threaten anyone’s health, it plays a small part in our efforts to combat climate change, and our grandkids breathe cleaner air when they visit.

Recent research showing that gas stoves contribute to childhood asthma is alarming. As someone whose child suffered from asthma in his early years, I wish I’d known about this risk when he was young and sometimes struggled to breathe. I would have ditched the gas stove in a heartbeat.

If only she’d known about asthma risk when her child was young

Cooking on the new stove was fine, with one exception: preparing rice. After a few scorched attempts, we learned what cooks around the world have known for years: an electric rice cooker yields perfect, fluffy rice every time.

Which is more important: sticking to an old, dangerous habit or protecting the health of our children and the planet?

Liza Ketchum

Watertown





Yet another peril added to the list? He’ll keep his gas stove, thank you.

Re “Gas stoves and the health of the planet — and of cooks: Taking a look behind what has ignited a cultural conniption” (Page A1, Jan. 23): OK, so what else is killing us now that gas stoves have been added to the list? When are these greenhouse people going to stop? There has been a gas stove in my home all my life. The same is true for most of my family and friends. And, as far as I know, no one has ever had asthma or any other related illnesses. Gas is more efficient and less expensive than electric and much better to cook with.

Jim McLaughlin

North Woodstock, N.H.





Statistics can be misleading — just what kind of impact are we talking?

While the article “Gas stoves and the health of the planet — and of cooks” provided important information on the potential health risks of gas stoves, it unfortunately presented some statistics in a misleading manner by not putting the numbers in context.

Advertisement

Saying that the yearly emission of gas stoves is equivalent to the methane emissions of 500,000 cars certainly sounds significant — until you consider that 500,000 cars is only about 0.2 percent of the more than 289 million vehicles in the United States.

So, reducing the number of cars in the United States by only 1 percent would have a methane-reducing impact more than 5 times that of eliminating all gas stoves in this country.

The point here is that numbers are often presented without context. Readers beware.

Kenneth S. Loveday

Brookline