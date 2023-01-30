Ahead of highly anticipated Boston City League matchup, Burke and Charlestown coaches use discipline and focus to build success

In 2018, Burke captured its first sectional title in 20 years. In March 2020, the Bulldogs were in position to win a Division 3 state title when the finals were cancelled due to the pandemic, and last February, Burke won the Boston City League Tournament for the first time since 1998.

The veteran boys’ basketball coach has resurrected a relatively dormant Burke program after leaving his assistant coaching job at Central Connecticut State in 2014.

Sean Ryan has often told his team that regardless of who they’re playing next, it’s “Burke vs. Burke.”

While talent has certainly played a role in the turnaround, Ryan said the growth of his program has correlated with the growth of his student-athletes off the court.

“With the kids we have and their lifestyles, it’s all about focus and discipline in the classroom as well as on the court,” said Ryan, a former star guard at Andover High, Monmouth University, and a 1,000-point scorer in two years at Saint Anselm.

“So we definitely focus on what’s in front of us. That has worked for us. We mostly worry about ourselves. We don’t worry about our opponent. If we have time to prepare in practice, and we execute, we normally get better results.”

Now one of the top teams in Division 4 under the new MIAA alignments, Burke (10-2) started hot behind its sophomore backcourt of Jasaad Fenton and Jaeden Roberts. But with Fenton and Ryan sidelined by COVID, the Bulldogs dropped an 84-68 decision to BCL South rival Charlestown, marking their most points allowed since 2014.

Burke guard Jasaad Fenton is averaging 10 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals per game. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

With Ryan back, the Bulldogs lost another close game, 64-57, to defending D3 state champion St. Mary’s, then bounced back with Fenton in the lineup to help secure a 60-51 win over Latin Academy in a rematch of last year’s City League final.

After league games against Brighton and English, Burke gets another crack at Charlestown on Feb 5, followed by a rematch with St. Mary’s four days later.

Charlestown coach Hugh Coleman (’97) is no stranger to resurrecting a program, having led Brighton to a state title in his fourth year as head coach with the Bengals. Now Coleman — a former assistant under legendary Charlestown coach Jack O’Brien — has his alma mater surging with an 11-1 record, their sole loss coming in a nail-biter against defending D2 state champion Malden Catholic.

Leading the charge is Coleman’s son, freshman point guard Jaylen Hunter-Coleman, who is averaging 18 points per game. Sophomores Alex Wilkins (10 points per game) and Jaylin Crawford-Williams (12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks per game) have been essential pieces, but Coleman said its his four seniors (Ricky Cabral, Garvince Jean-Francois, Victor Soto, and Miles Lewis) who have set the tone in terms of discipline and character.

“I don’t think I’ve met a coach in the city who doesn’t understand the value of education for our young men,” said Coleman, who was hired at Charlestown in 2018.

“Growing up in the inner city, a lot of our students have commonalities with struggles they share. When I came to Charlestown, Jack O’Brien instilled the importance of discipline, and inspired me to go to college and make something of myself. As coaches, we have to try to instill that same mind-set.”

Burke senior Joshua Jean-Charles made the varsity roster as a sophomore, but his grades were down as a junior, and he was routinely late to school, so Ryan moved him down to JV to set an example.

Joshua Jean-Charles (20) of Burke was demoted to the JV team as a junior last year, but used it as motivation to return as a more dedicated player. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

A year later, Jean-Charles is starting and leading Burke’s defense. With improved grades, he’s on a trajectory to attend a four-year college.

“Coach Ryan holds us accountable,” said Jean-Charles, a 6-foot-4 -inch forward averaging 9 points and 5 rebounds per game.

“Last year, I didn’t really take basketball seriously and I was undisciplined. When I got put on JV, I took it personal. But even then coach was always pushing me to do the right thing, to break old habits. That’s what’s motivating me, him pushing me and telling me he knows I can do better.”

Starting alongside Jean-Charles in the frontcourt is 6-3 wing Jaeshawn Rogers and senior sharpshooter Matt Drayton, who is averaging 14 points per game.

Leading the offense with 18.5 points per game is Roberts, whose father, Roger Roberts, a two-time state champion at South Boston. Fenton is the floor general, an essential extension of Ryan’s coaching staff on the floor, so getting him back from a four-game absence has been a huge lift for Burke.

“As a team and individuals, we’ve come a long way,” said Fenton, who is averaging 10 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals per game.

“We have some new pieces, but me and Jaeden, we definitely matured a lot on the court, and coach Ryan has helped us become better young men off the court. We’re only as good as we are at our lowest. We were getting some hype from winning [the BCL Tournament] last year, but we got punched in the face, so the question is, how are we gonna punch back?”

The 6-foot-3-inch Jaeshawn Rogers (right) starts at forward for Burke. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Courtside chatter

⋅ Two of the other top teams in the Boston City League played an overtime thriller Friday night with TechBoston squeaking past Latin Academy, 57-51. The Bears were led by Hassan Jenkins (22 points), who finished a tough driving lay-up with nine seconds left to force overtime. Aljun Brown added 16 points for TechBoston and Mike DeLeon led a defense that gave up just one point in the extra frame.

⋅ In his 32nd season, Braintree coach Bob Crook tallied his 400th career win when his squad topped Durfee, 58-48, on Jan 23 . . . Catholic Memorial snapped Malden Catholic’s state-best 26-game winning streak Friday with a 69-62 win in Malden . . . Beverly forward Ryder Frost erupted for 40 points and 20 rebounds in Friday’s 86-70 win over Peabody . . . St. Sebastian’s guard Trevor Mullin became the program’s all-time leading scorer Thursday with 1,771 career points. The Yale-bound senior from Wellesley passed John Bean, who held the record for 38 years.

Games to Watch

Tuesday, Hopkinton at Norwood, 6:30 p.m. — Coming off a Division 2 state final appearance, Norwood dropped its opener at Hopkinton. Now the Mustangs (11-2) look to extend their six-game win streak by topping their Tri-Valley League rival.

Friday, Newton North at Brookline, 4 p.m. — The Tigers have struggled without center Will Davis and Brookline has gone through some growing pains under new coach Johnny Williams. But throw out the records when these rivals tangle on Friday afternoon.

Friday, Archbishop Williams at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m. — The defending D3 state champions face an undefeated Archies team that looks like a prime contender to wrestle the trophy away from the Spartans this March.

Friday, Brockton at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m. — A month after sophomore Aiden Smith dropped 37 points to lift Dartmouth in a 70-66 win at Brockton, these Southeast Conference rivals tangle again.

Monday, Charlestown at Burke, 5:30 p.m. — When Charlestown won the first matchup between these BCL rivals, starting point guard Jasaad Fenton and Burke coach Sean Ryan were absent due to COVID. Both teams should be at full strength in the rematch.