The Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk is headed to the Beanpot Hall of Fame, and in a surprise, so is his father

But former Bruin Bob Sweeney, now president of the Boston Bruins Foundation, had a surprise in store.

That, combined with John’s 55 years as a member of the bull gang — the workers responsible for converting the TD Garden ice to the parquet — certainly was reason enough for him to be in attendance for the gathering at Legends at TD Garden.

John Grzelcyk’s presence at Monday’s Beanpot luncheon wasn’t entirely unexpected. After all, it had been announced last week that his son Matt, the Bruins defenseman who starred at Boston University, will be inducted into the Beanpot Hall of Fame this year.

Sweeney, a member of the Beanpot Hall of Fame celebrating the 40th anniversary of being named MVP of the 1983 tournament as a Boston College freshman, was on hand to introduce Matt when he included a bit of extra news.

“Before I have Matt come up, there’s another special gentleman in here as well,” said Sweeney. “He’s been involved with not only the Bruins but the TD Garden for a few more years — 55 years. So I want to also invite John Grzelcyk, because you will be going into the Hall of Fame with your son Matt.”

The announcement drew a round of applause, which then turned into a standing ovation as father and son made their way to the podium.

John confirmed that the news was a surprise.

“I never played in it,” he said. “I worked a lot of them, but I never played in it. I enjoyed every one of them.”

Matt, now in his sixth season with the Bruins, played in three Beanpots while at BU, earning MVP honors after his two-goal performance — including the game-winner in overtime — in the championship game in 2015.

In 125 games with the Terriers, he recorded 26 goals and 69 assists for 95 points, while also serving as captain for the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons

“It means the world,” said Matt when asked about being inducted alongside his father. “It was pretty tough to keep the news from him when I found out a few weeks ago.

“He’s meant so much to me growing up. I definitely wouldn’t be in this position without him, so all of his hard work and sacrifices have paid off. It’s pretty cool to see him get rewarded as well.”

The Charlestown natives will receive their awards during a ceremony in between the consolation and championship games Feb. 13 at TD Garden.

