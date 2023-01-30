EMass boys’ basketball: With a career-high 35 points capping a 3-0 week, Hingham’s Liam McBride headlines Players of the Week

Cade Furse, Manchester Essex — The junior guard scored a game-high 22 points on Friday, helping the Hornets take control of the Cape Ann Baker Division with a 64-45 win over Georgetown.

Liam Geraghty, Old Rochester — The senior guard averaged 19 points per game, highlighted by a 22-point, 10-rebound performance in Tuesday’s 75-68 win over Bourne, as the Bulldogs upped their win streak to five games with victories over Nauset, Dighton-Rehoboth, and the Canalmen.

Brayson Green, Salem — The versatile sophomore forward filled the stat sheet with averages of 21.5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 steals in wins over Gloucester (71-31) and Marblehead (58-57).