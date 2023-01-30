fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: With a career-high 35 points capping a 3-0 week, Hingham’s Liam McBride headlines Players of the Week

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated January 30, 2023, 38 minutes ago
Liam McBride had a big week for Hingham, showcasing his scoring and rebounding.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Cade Furse, Manchester Essex — The junior guard scored a game-high 22 points on Friday, helping the Hornets take control of the Cape Ann Baker Division with a 64-45 win over Georgetown.

Liam Geraghty, Old Rochester — The senior guard averaged 19 points per game, highlighted by a 22-point, 10-rebound performance in Tuesday’s 75-68 win over Bourne, as the Bulldogs upped their win streak to five games with victories over Nauset, Dighton-Rehoboth, and the Canalmen.

Brayson Green, Salem — The versatile sophomore forward filled the stat sheet with averages of 21.5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 steals in wins over Gloucester (71-31) and Marblehead (58-57).

Liam McBride, Hingham — The senior guard recorded 25 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday’s 64-52 win over North Quincy, added 20 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s 72-63 win over Marshfield, and then erupted for a career-high 35 points in Sunday’s 56-54 win over Brockton.

Dover Sherborn's Luke Rinaldi dropped 30 in a win over Ashland and followed up with 18 during a 2-0 week for the Raiders. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Luke Rinaldi, Dover-Sherborn — The 6-foot-6-inch senior forward helped the Raiders snap a three-game losing skid with 30 points in Tuesday’s 66-41 win over Ashland before adding 18 points in Friday’s 62-41 victory over Holliston.

Josh St. Jean, Lynn English — In victories over Medford (83-33) and Revere (80-36), the 6-6 forward dominated inside with averages of 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulldogs stayed undefeated.



