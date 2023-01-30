Framingham’s Sam Burgess makes a repeat run as the state’s Gatorade boys’ cross-country athlete of the year

Sam Burgess returned from left ankle tendonitis late in the fall, promptly broke the course record at the Wrentham Development Center to win the MIAA Division 1A state qualifier, and then finished runner-up in the Division 1 All-State meet one week later.
On Monday, the Framingham senior repeated as the state’s Gatorade boys’ cross country athlete of the year.
Burgess, who will run at Harvard, also placed second at the Champs Sports Northeast Regional and seventh at nationals, earning All-America recognition.
”Sam Burgess performed at his best on the grandest stage, taking seventh at Champs Sports Nationals to earn All-America status,” said PrepCalTrack editor Rich Gonzalez. “The Harvard University-bound senior was sidelined for much of the calendar year by injury before returning in midseason and rallying for a strong postseason finish.”
Advertisement
The two-time cross country Globe All-Scholastic missed most of the fall season with tendonitis, an injury he suffered last April. Burgess returned to competition in November and ran a record-setting 14:38.9 5K to outlast Westford’s Paul Bergeron in the D1A qualifying meet in Wrentham.
One week later, the two squared off again in the D1 All-State meet in Devens, but Burgess’s quest for a second straight state title fell short to Bergeron by six seconds.
Burgess has maintained a 4.30 GPA in the classroom and volunteers for the Keep Framingham Beautiful program. The 5-foot-11-inch, 155-pound Burgess is also a reigning All-Scholastic in indoor and outdoor track.