Framingham’s Sam Burgess makes a repeat run as the state’s Gatorade boys’ cross-country athlete of the year

Sam Burgess returned from left ankle tendonitis late in the fall, promptly broke the course record at the Wrentham Development Center to win the MIAA Division 1A state qualifier, and then finished runner-up in the Division 1 All-State meet one week later.

On Monday, the Framingham senior repeated as the state’s Gatorade boys’ cross country athlete of the year.

Burgess, who will run at Harvard, also placed second at the Champs Sports Northeast Regional and seventh at nationals, earning All-America recognition.