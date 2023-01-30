Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy has torn elbow ligament, out six months

The Niners made it within one step of a return trip to the Super Bowl despite losing starting quarterback Trey Lance to a season-ending injury in Week 2 and backup Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot in Week 13. But the season ended with no quarterback capable of even throwing the ball past the line of scrimmage in a 31-7 loss to the Eagles.

A repair of the elbow typically would lead to Purdy being sidelined for six months, which would mean he could return close to the start of training camp. A reconstruction would likely sideline Purdy into the 2023 season.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow when he was hit during the first quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia, according to ESPN , with the 49ers recommending the rookie get surgery.

Advertisement

Purdy’s injury happened on San Francisco’s sixth offensive play, when he took a shot to the throwing arm from linebacker Haason Reddick. Fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson replaced Purdy, but went out with a concussion on the first drive of the second half.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

That left the Niners with the choice of putting Purdy back in, even though he couldn’t throw the ball more than 5 or 10 yards, or playing the rest of the game in the wildcat with running back Christian McCaffrey running the show. They chose Purdy, who threw just twice more.

“I think they got dealt a pretty tough card,” coach Kyle Shanahan said of his players, who’d won 12 in a row before Sunday, seven with Purdy as the starter. “A tough hand. I just hurt for those guys. We felt really good about this game.”

The 49ers invested heavily in Lance when they traded three first-round picks to draft him third overall in 2021, but he has started only four games his first two seasons. The offense was very productive under Purdy before he got hurt, but he had physical limitations that led to him being the last pick in the draft before Sunday’s major injury.

Advertisement

Whether the Niners anoint one a starter, have a true competition, or bring in a veteran such as Bay Area native Tom Brady remains an open question.

Chargers quickly snatch ex-Cowboy Kellen Moore to run offense

Kellen Moore is going from calling plays for Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t waste any time in reaching an agreement with Moore to be their next offensive coordinator, the announcement coming less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys said Moore would not return.

Moore had spent the past eight seasons with the Cowboys, including the past four as offensive coordinator. He signed with Dallas in 2015 as a player and then joined the coaching staff in 2018, going from Prescott’s backup to his position coach.

Moore replaces Joe Lombardi, who was the Bolts’ coordinator for two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley.

Moore will be the third offensive coordinator since Herbert was the sixth overall pick by the Chargers in 2020. Herbert was second in the league in completions (477) and passing yards (4,739) this season, but the Chargers were inconsistent on offense, ranking 20th in scrimmage yards per play along with being the third-worst rushing attack in the league.

Los Angeles reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but lost, 31-30, to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round, squandering a 27-0 second-quarter edge in the third-largest blown lead in postseason history.

Advertisement

In Moore’s four seasons as offensive coordinator, the Cowboys were second in the league in total offense (391.0 yards per game) and scoring (27.7 points per game).

The Chargers announced Sunday Herbert had labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, but should be ready for the start of offseason drills.

Super line leaps Eagles’ way

As soon as the games ended Sunday night, most bookmakers installed the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorite over the Philadelphia Eagles, by about a point. Gamblers pounced, with enough money pouring in on Philadelphia to have the Eagles become Super Bowl betting favorites within an hour. By Monday, they were favored by 2 to 2.5 points. Most computer rankings have Kansas City a point or two better than Philadelphia, but “the market flat-out disagreed,” said Brandon DuBreuil, the head of content at Covers, a sports betting information site. One key reason was injuries, he said. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with an ankle sprain and one of his favorite targets, tight end Travis Kelce, was listed as questionable for the conference championship with back spasms. During Sunday’s win, receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle), Mecole Hardman (pelvis), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) all departed as well . . . San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has told the Broncos he is not interested in their head coach opening, according to NFL Network, which called him the “favorite” to be hired as Houston Texans head coach. Ryans played 10 seasons in the NFL, the first six (2006-11) with the Texans, and has been a member of the 49ers’ staff since 2017 . . . NFL Network reported the league has set the 2023 salary cap at a record $224.8 million, an increase of $16.6 million (about 8 percent) from this season. It has approximately doubled since 2008, when it was $116 million.