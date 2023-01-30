fb-pixel Skip to main content

What do you think about Sunday’s NFL playoff officiating decisions?

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated January 30, 2023, 15 minutes ago
With Jim Nantz of CBS looking on, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The stage has officially been set for Super Bowl LVII. We now know the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

While the Eagles soared over the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win, the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a much smaller margin, only winning by 3 points, with a final score of 23-20.

However, for some, the games themselves took a back seat to the officiating, with calls in both contests coming under sharp scrutiny from fans and commentators alike. With many questioning the coaches play calling and the referees penalty decisions, the hashtag, #NFLRigged began trending on social media.

Advertisement

Related: Empire State Building lit up in the Eagles’ colors after NFC win. People got fired up about it.

In the first quarter of the NFC Championship game, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith was credited with a catch on fourth-and-3 that was never reviewed by replay officials. Several minutes later a video replay showed the ball hitting the ground before Smith had fully secured it.

In the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game, a failed third-down play by the Chiefs didn’t count because of a clock error.

Related: Last-second roughing call sets up Chiefs to win AFC title, deny Bengals repeat

Is there one game that stood out to you more than the other? Are there any other specific plays that you feel were controversial? Share your opinion with us in the form below.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video