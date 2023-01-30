What do you think about Sunday’s NFL playoff officiating decisions?

The stage has officially been set for Super Bowl LVII. We now know the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.
While the Eagles soared over the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win, the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a much smaller margin, only winning by 3 points, with a final score of 23-20.
However, for some, the games themselves took a back seat to the officiating, with calls in both contests coming under sharp scrutiny from fans and commentators alike. With many questioning the coaches play calling and the referees penalty decisions, the hashtag, #NFLRigged began trending on social media.
In the first quarter of the NFC Championship game, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith was credited with a catch on fourth-and-3 that was never reviewed by replay officials. Several minutes later a video replay showed the ball hitting the ground before Smith had fully secured it.
In the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game, a failed third-down play by the Chiefs didn’t count because of a clock error.
