What do you think about Sunday’s NFL playoff officiating decisions?

The stage has officially been set for Super Bowl LVII. We now know the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

While the Eagles soared over the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win, the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a much smaller margin, only winning by 3 points, with a final score of 23-20.

However, for some, the games themselves took a back seat to the officiating, with calls in both contests coming under sharp scrutiny from fans and commentators alike. With many questioning the coaches play calling and the referees penalty decisions, the hashtag, #NFLRigged began trending on social media.