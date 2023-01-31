Steve Lacy, LCD Soundsystem, and boygenius to headline first shows at The Stage at Suffolk Downs

The Bowery Presents, the concert promoter that owns and operates Roadrunner and the Sinclair and books Royale, announced plans for the initial shows at its new venue Tuesday. The headlining artists are curating the lineups on their respective days for a concert series called Re:SET. Steve Lacy, nominated for four Grammys this year, plays June 16 along with James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé. LCD Soundsystem will be joined on June 17 by Jamie xx, Idles, and L’Rain. On June 18, boygenius — the trio of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — will headline a lineup that includes Clairo, Bartees Strange, and Dijon.

The Stage at Suffolk Downs, the city’s newest outdoor concert venue, will open its first season with a trio of concerts June 16-18 headlined by Steve Lacy, LCD Soundsystem, and boygenius.

Advertisement

Presale registration for tickets is under way at www.resetconcertseries.com/presale. Single-day tickets start at $99.50.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Re:SET concert series will see the same artist lineups at two other East Coast venues — Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Washington, D.C. — that same weekend, with each appearing on alternate days. “The concept provides artists a respite from the cookie-cutter summer itinerary of sheds and amphitheaters, while fans get a leisurely day that features full sets from every artist, on one stage with no conflicts,” a press release from The Stage said.

Steve Lacy, shown at Roadrunner in October, returns to Boston to headline The Stage at Suffolk Downs on June 16. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will be able to accommodate up to 8,500 concert-goers on the racetrack’s infield. By comparison, Live Nation’s Leader Bank Pavilion in the Seaport has a capacity of 5,000 while the Xfinity Center in Mansfield can hold nearly 20,000 people. Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium are also planning busy summer concert seasons.

The Bowery Presents has partnered with the HYM Investment Group, the developer that bought the East Boston racetrack in 2017 for $155 million, to create the new open-air venue. Plans for the 161-acre Suffolk Downs site include residential buildings, two retail squares, and a public plaza.

Advertisement

For more details, go to www.ResetConcertSeries.com.







