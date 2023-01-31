Cambridge software company HubSpot cuts 7 percent of workforce, about 500 people

Cambridge software company HubSpot on Tuesday announced it would cut 7 percent of its workforce, about 500 people, and consolidate some of its offices amid slowing orders from customers.

“We came into 2022 anticipating growth would slow down from 2021, but we experienced a faster deceleration than we expected,” chief executive Yamini Rangan said in an e-mail to employees obtained by the Globe. “Unfortunately, the level of uncertainty in customer demand now tells us that we may have more challenging times ahead. We need to set ourselves up to weather this storm.”

HubSpot joins many other tech companies large and small that have made cuts as the economy slowed and inflation rose. In January, Wayfair cut 10 percent of its employees, or 1,750 people, Google cut 12,000 jobs, and many smaller startups laid off workers as well.