Maine regulators approve wind power project that includes Massachusetts

Maine utility regulators on Tuesday gave final approval to a wind power project that would provide enough electricity for 900,000 homes in New England along with construction of a new transmission corridor in northern Maine to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The unanimous vote by the Maine Public Utilities Commission comes after Massachusetts endorsed the project on Dec. 30, becoming a partner and allowing the $1.8 billion costs to be shared by a larger pool of ratepayers. Under the plan, Maine ratepayers would be responsible for 60 percent, or about $1 billion of the costs. The average ratepayer would pay an extra $1 per month over the first decade. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

ENERGY

Exxon Mobil posted a recording-breaking year in 2022

Exxon Mobil posted record annual profits in 2022 as consumers globally struggled with high prices for gasoline, home heating, and consumer goods. The energy giant brought in $55.7 billion in annual profits, exceeding its previous record of $45.22 billion in 2008, when a barrel of oil soared close to $150. Exxon’s bounty came as Americans shelled out $4 per gallon for gasoline throughout most of the spring and summer with millions hitting the road. At one point gasoline topped $5 a gallon. Supplies grew tight and prices rose globally after Russia invaded Ukraine and reduced energy supplies to Europe. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

AUTOMOTIVE

GM had a strong finish last year

Rising factory output led to strong US sales at the end of last year, pushing General Motors’ fourth-quarter net income up 16 percent over the same period a year ago. GM, like other automakers, had trouble keeping its factories running at full output during 2022, but the industry and the company started showing signs of recovery late in the year. GM sold 2.27 million vehicles for the year, up 2.5 percent over 2021. But fourth-quarter sales were up 41 percent to more than 623,000. By the end of the year the supply of vehicles on dealer lots had improved 14 percent to almost 411,000. Experts don’t expect a return to normal vehicle supplies until sometime next year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

FAST FOOD

Adult Happy Meals and the McRib farewell boost McDonald’s bottom line

Adult Happy Meals and other limited-time promotions boosted traffic at McDonald’s restaurants during the fourth quarter despite higher prices. But the company warned that inflation — particularly in Europe — will continue to weigh on its operations this year. Sales soared in October after McDonald’s launched adult Happy Meals featuring limited-edition toys designed by the streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. Half of the toys for those meals were gone in the first four days of the promotion. A “farewell tour” for the cult favorite McRib sandwich drew in more US customers in November, and World Cup promotions fueled double-digit increases in delivery sales in McDonald’s 10 largest markets. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PUBLISHING

HarperCollins to cut 5 percent of staff

HarperCollins Publishers plans to cut its workforce by 5 percent in the United States and Canada by the end of June, citing increased costs and lower sales in a statement released Tuesday. The announcement comes the day before HarperCollins and the union representing some 250 striking employees are to meet with a federal mediator, the first negotiations since the strike began more than two months ago. HarperCollins cited similar issues in laying off a “small number” of staff members last fall. A new round of layoffs has already started, although the company expects reductions to come through a combination of layoffs and positions left unfilled. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

LABOR

Amazon broke labor law in fighting union efforts in NYC

Amazon violated federal labor law as part of its efforts to resist unionization at two facilities in New York City, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled. Amazon illegally threatened to withhold wage increases and improved benefits if workers elected a union, Administrative Law Judge Benjamin Green held Monday. The company also broke the law by removing a worker’s post on a digital message board inviting his colleagues to sign a petition at a union tent to make Juneteenth a paid holiday, the judge found. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer expects lower sales of COVID vaccine and Paxlovid

Pfizer surprised Wall Street by predicting a bigger-than-expected sales drop this year for two key products: its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment. Pfizer expects sales of both the vaccine Comirnaty and the treatment Paxlovid to tumble next year before starting to rebound. That drop was anticipated by analysts, but the degree of the expected fall was not. Pfizer is shifting from supplying government contracts to sales on the commercial market in the United States for both products. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Caterpillar profit lower than expected

Caterpillar’s ongoing battle with rising manufacturing costs has taken its toll, with the iconic maker of yellow bulldozers posting lower-than-expected quarterly profit for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The bellwether company’s performance can be a harbinger for the broader economy, since its machinery is key for the construction, mining, and energy sectors across every continent. The Caterpillar said Tuesday it had adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.86 a share, missing the $3.97 estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg for the first time in 11 quarters. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

VIRTUAL REALITY

Sony cuts in half number of VR headsets it expects to ship

Sony reduced projections for the initial launch of its PlayStation VR2 headset dramatically after early preorders disappointed, signaling little improvement for the hyped-but-unproven virtual reality sector. The company halved its forecast for shipments of the PSVR2, which is set for a Feb. 22 release, this quarter to about a million units, said people familiar with its deliberations. Sony had previously aimed to have 2 million headsets ready for the launch quarter and leverage its second-generation headset to drive user growth and adoption for VR. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SMALL BUSINESS

Amex to pitch financial service products to small businesses

American Express is launching a suite of financial service products for small businesses as it aims to build up its presence in the small business sector. The services, called Business Blueprint, stem from the credit card giant’s acquisition of fintech Kabbage in 2020. American Express had been offering small business lines of credit and other services under the Kabbage moniker, but now it will replace those with a suite of products — from a cash flow management hub to business checking accounts and lines of credit — under the name American Express Business Blueprint. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Safety regulators probe complaints of windshield trim flying off Ford Explorers

The US government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they’re traveling at highway speeds. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs. The probe covers about 1.86 million vehicles. The parts could hit the windshield of following vehicles or even a motorcycle rider, possibly causing loss of control and a crash, the agency said. The agency doesn’t have any reports of crashes or injuries, according to a document posted Tuesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS