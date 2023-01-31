Wu seeks state OK to re-shape BPDA

Both the BRA and the Economic Development and Industrial Corp. of Boston do business as the Boston Planning and Development Agency, which then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh re-branded them as in 2016. Wu’s bill, to be presented as a home-rule petition at Council on Wednesday, would seek state approval to dissolve the BRA and the EDIC and shift their powers to a newly-formalized BPDA. Their staff would eventually shift to a newly-created city planning and design department , which would be housed under City Hall, not as a separate legal entity as the BRA is now.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has formally begun her effort to change the decades-old state law governing Boston’s real estate planning and development process, filing legislation with the City Council that would abolish the Boston Redevelopment Authority as a legal entity and temporarily extend the city’s powers of urban renewal.

Advertisement

Wu is also seeking to extend the city’s remaining 12 urban renewal plans — which give the city eminent domain powers in certain neighborhoods — through March 31, 2025. She had initially planned to sunset all urban renewal plans by the end of 2022.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“As we chart the future of the Boston Planning and Development Agency, we must update our state laws to reflect today’s needs,” Wu wrote to City Council. “This home rule petition will formally end the decades-old urban renewal mission of eradicating so-called ‘blight and decay,’ and rededicate our resources toward Boston’s urgent needs: resiliency, affordability, and equity.”

BPDA director Arthur Jemison at a 2022 news conference at City Hall. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Keeping a quasi-governmental agency in place is necessary to buy or sell land without going through a lengthy public procurement process, said BPDA Director Arthur Jemison. The five-member BPDA board will still vote on major development projects under Article 80.

Jemison’s hoping a shift of planning into a city department could help reduce Bostonians’ long-held skepticism of the agency he runs.

Advertisement

“Alignment, legitimacy and trust will hopefully be net new things,” Jemison said. “We’re also expecting, through the budget process, for there to be net new investments in planning to come out of this as well.”

Like many of Wu’s priority issues, the changes would require approval from both the City Council and the state Legislature, thanks to a striking concentration of power on Beacon Hill. That process, in which the city sends a home-rule petition to Beacon Hill for approval, can take months or years, if it succeeds at all. An analysis by Boston City Council staff found that of the roughly 100 home-rule petitions Boston filed with the Legislature between 2011 and 2021, less than half became law.

Aware of that spotty record, Wu aides say they are trying a new strategy with the state. The mayor’s legislative agenda for this two-year session includes just seven priorities, a modest number compared with past Boston mayors. City officials hope that they’ll be more likely to get their priority issues passed if they make fewer requests of state lawmakers.

Emma Platoff of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.