Chocolate lips, full of goodness. What’s not to love?

It takes enormous patience to craft the bonbons chocolatier Liron Gal calls her “chocolate jewels.” Each confection is hand-painted and layered with flavors derived from French pastries. Gal, who runs ChocAllure from her Needham home, has created a new collection for Valentine’s Day that will make you smile: chocolate lips.

A gift box of six perfectly proportioned lips in striking shades, each filled with a different flavored caramel: vanilla bean and French salted butter; mango and passion fruit; smokey scotch; raspberry; Earl Grey and citrusy Bergamot; and Madagascar single origin dark chocolate ($25). For the holiday, she’s produced several other chocolate gift boxes as well. One has praline hearts made with a 62 percent Valrhona chocolate shell encasing either hazelnuts, pecans, or peanuts (6 for $25). Gal crafts jumbo hearts, too, each one inspired by the romantic flavors of strawberries and champagne (5 for $18).