fb-pixel Skip to main content
FOOD

Chocolate lips, full of goodness. What’s not to love?

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated January 31, 2023, 13 minutes ago
A gift box of chocolate lips by Liron Gal of ChocAllure for Valentine’s Day.Adriana Kopinja Photography

It takes enormous patience to craft the bonbons chocolatier Liron Gal calls her “chocolate jewels.” Each confection is hand-painted and layered with flavors derived from French pastries. Gal, who runs ChocAllure from her Needham home, has created a new collection for Valentine’s Day that will make you smile: chocolate lips.

A gift box of six perfectly proportioned lips in striking shades, each filled with a different flavored caramel: vanilla bean and French salted butter; mango and passion fruit; smokey scotch; raspberry; Earl Grey and citrusy Bergamot; and Madagascar single origin dark chocolate ($25). For the holiday, she’s produced several other chocolate gift boxes as well. One has praline hearts made with a 62 percent Valrhona chocolate shell encasing either hazelnuts, pecans, or peanuts (6 for $25). Gal crafts jumbo hearts, too, each one inspired by the romantic flavors of strawberries and champagne (5 for $18).

Advertisement

To order and for more information, go to choc-allure.com, 857-928-9236. Pick-up time is by appointment.

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video