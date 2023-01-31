Coming to a fork near you: Not-your-average pasta shapes

Pasta is a favorite food around the world. Would anyone ever think of improving it? Dan Pashman did. For three years, Pashman, host of the food podcast, “The Sporkful,” chased inventing a new shape that matches qualities he craves in pasta that he felt were lacking: “forkability,” “sauceability,” and “toothsinkability.” He eventually created cascatelli (inspired by the Italian word for waterfall, cascata). It hit the market in early 2021. Pashman chronicled his pasta-shape journey on Sporkful’s entertaining series “Mission: ImPASTAble.”

The curved half-tube pasta, produced in partnership with Hudson Valley pasta company Sfoglini, is larger than most stubby noodles, has a center trough and ruffles on the sides. Pashman never anticipated that cascatelli would go viral, would be named by TIME as one of the best inventions of 2021, or that boxes would line the shelves of hundreds of stores around the country. Now that he’s known as “the pasta shape guy,” Pashman is often asked whether he plans to conjure up more pasta shapes.