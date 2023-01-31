Don’t let good food go to waste. Make soup.

Recently we asked readers to send in their money- and food-saving kitchen tips, and they’ve been coming in steadily. Here’s one from Deb Furlong in Millis, who doesn’t let food that’s about to expire go to waste: She turns it into soup and freezes it. Deb writes:

My favorite kitchen tip is to use the food that may be getting past-date in the fridge to make soup. There are very few vegetables that cannot be added to a soup pot. I tend to buy baby spinach for salad greens, as it can also be added to many soups. Those soups can then be refrigerated or frozen and make a quick meal. I usually have too much soup to store in my freezer so I share it with work colleagues, relatives, neighbors, and friends. Some soup tips: Invest in a good chef’s knife for chopping, chop veggies in the same sizes to cook evenly, and sharpen knives when needed. Always keep onion, celery, and carrots in the vegetable drawer, and saute your onion and celery before adding them to the soup to improve the flavor. Always season to taste. I highly recommend local restaurant owner Marjorie Druker’s “New England Soup Factory Cookbook” for recipes for great soups!