John Mulaney to film 3 shows at Boston Symphony Hall for new Netflix special

John Mulaney is taking his talents to Boston Symphony Hall in February for three shows that will be filmed for a future Netflix special, according to an announcement from the comedian on Tuesday.

The shows are scheduled for Feb. 25 at 10 p.m., and Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The shows are a continuation of Mulaney’s “From Scratch” tour, which had a sold-out, 21-show run at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre in 2021. Much of the show chronicles the 40-year-old comedian’s “star-studded” intervention — attended by friends like Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and Natasha Lyonne — for his addiction to pills and cocaine.

Mulaney checked into rehab in December 2020.

The comedian has released several other Netflix specials, including “John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid” in 2015 and “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” in 2018.

Tickets for “John Mulaney: From Scratch” will go on pre-sale on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. with the code “Scratch.” Tickets can be purchased at johnmulaney.com.

