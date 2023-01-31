Manita Bunnagitkarn runs two successful Thai restaurants, serving spicy comfort food

I just followed my mother. Since I was young, I dreamed of traveling. I worked with Todd English for quite some time, about seven years, where I learned cooking techniques in fine-dining settings.

Why did you come to the United States?

Waltham’s Manita Bunnagitkarn, 39, came to the United States from Bangkok as a teenager. She got her culinary arts degree from Johnson and Wales University, worked under star chef Todd English, and now runs two popular Thai restaurants of her own: Kala Thai Cookery near Faneuil Hall and Cha Yen Thai Cookery in Watertown, where her innovative menu — quail eggs, hot basil sliders, shrimp doughnuts — has drawn a loyal following.

How did you meet Todd English?

He was so famous at that time. He was like a local Boston celebrity. I applied for a job, got hired, and got pretty lucky. I worked at Bonfire at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel.

What led you to open Cha Yen Thai?

Finally, one day, I was just like: “I need to do something for myself. I need to do something more, something that I grew up with.” I lived near [Watertown], and I love the community.

Let’s talk a little bit about your food. For people who’ve never been to either of your restaurants: Can you describe what you cook?

It’s Thai comfort food. … I don’t want people to feel like, you know, Thai food is similar to Chinese food, things like that. We’re very unique; the ingredients we use are totally different from other cuisines. I started to infuse French cooking techniques, those kinds of things, into my Thai food to attract customers.

I would describe it as healthy Thai food because everything we do is basically cooked to order. … Coconut is a main ingredient we use for Thai food. When I try to describe it to customers, I would say, “It’s really, really spicy.” Some people just add a dash of [spice], but we make it really Thai food. … Everything we do is so rich in flavor.

Why did you choose to open a location in Boston, too?

Because I wanted to give my employees the opportunity to run the restaurant. They are young and very hardworking. That’s why I opened the second one: to let them be chefs and do what they would love to do. And hopefully, sometime in the future, I just want to let them own it.

Wow. How do you find your employees? How do you know that you’re hiring the right people?

I interview them myself, and even [if] they don’t have any experience, they’re willing to learn. If we have the same mindset, it doesn’t matter whether they have experience. I’m willing to teach them how to do everything, how to run the restaurant, and how to be successful. I’m so glad; I’m so happy. I am so lucky that I still have the same team over the past six or seven years.

Where’s your favorite food in Boston? Do you have a favorite restaurant?

I like tapas. I like Toro. I like French food as well. I like to travel to Europe. I’m trying to bring a new concept into Boston for my restaurant.

When you were growing up in Bangkok, did you know you wanted to work in restaurants?

I always liked food. I did not think that I would end up being a chef back then. I liked art. I played the piano. I love music. I love drawing. … But, when I was young, I had so many brothers and sisters. I was the one who actually did the grocery shopping and went to the market after school. Every day, my dad gave me a certain amount of money and said: “OK, I need to have a few vegetables and need to have meat, and I need milk.” I could choose what to buy. You know? So that’s what I loved to do as well, and that’s why I became a chef.

Where do you grocery shop now?

I go to the Asian wholesale supermarkets near Boston Medical Center. I also shop for poultry from Mayflower in Newmarket Square and Food-Pak Express, also nearby, and Restaurant Depot. … We used to get a lot from Russo’s in Watertown. It’s just so sad that it had to close.

What’s your favorite dish on your menu?

Curry puffs and shrimp doughnuts. The curry puff was actually my favorite snack back when I grew up. I wanted to put it on the menu, but the way we do it in Thailand is so unhealthy. That’s why, instead, I try to use French puff pastry instead of what we do in Thailand, just to make it more healthy and more flavorful. That’s my favorite thing on the menu. For the shrimp doughnut, I like the way it looks, the taste, and the plum sauce pairs really well. People are always really curious; I encourage customers to order it, and then they love it.

Last but not least: What do you watch on TV in your spare time?

I like to watch art history and cooking. I usually just like to go on personal blogs for travel, and I like to read any kind of Thai cooking books. Any kind of cooking books, I’d read!

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.