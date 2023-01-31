13-year-old boy slain in Mattapan, recalled as ‘well-loved’ student with a ‘bright smile’ at Norwood middle school

Tyler J. Lawrencewas walking in the 100 block of Babson Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when he was shot multiple times by one or more assailants and was pronounced dead at the scene, the second homicide of the year in the city. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden has said the slaying appears to have been a deliberate attack. No arrests were reported by Boston police Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

The 13-year-old boy shot to death on a Mattapan street in what authorities have called a targeted attack was a middle school student in Norwood where officials on Tuesday described him as an avid basketball player with a bright smile who enjoyed spending time outside.

In a statement, Norwood Public Schools Superintendent David Thomson said that Lawrence was a student at the Coakley Middle School, the town’s only middle school.

“Tyler Lawrence was well-loved and a valuable member of our Coakley community,” Thomson said in the statement. “His bright smile was on display every morning, and he made friends wherever he went. He was an avid basketball player, and enjoyed sports and being outside.”

Students and staff at the school are being offered emotional support this week and for anyone who seeks it in the future, he said.

“This is an extremely difficult time for all, and I encourage anyone who may be having an especially difficult time coping with this news to reach out for assistance,” Thomson said .“On behalf of the entire NPS community, we offer our sincerest and heartfelt condolences to Tyler’s family, friends, and loved ones following this senseless tragedy.”

Lawrence relatives contacted by the Globe Tuesday declined comment.

The Rev. William Dickerson who leads the Greater Love Tabernacle Church in Dorchester said the death of the adolescent is a clear warning that more attention must be paid to providing “wrap around services” for all teenagers in the city and the region.

“There is always a need to touch the lives of the young people,’’ he said. “No one’s child should be subjected to violence.”

Residents who live and work near the crime scene in Mattapan were stunned by the slaying.

Stacey Thomas, 62, has owned the gas station at the corner of Babson Street and Blue Hill Avenue, just a block from where Lawrence was killed, for 33 years. She first met Lawrence when he was 5 or 6, she said.

“They think I’m everybody’s mother around here,” she said.

The boy used to come to the store for a snack on schooldays, she said, after classes let out at St. Angela Merici Church, just down the block.

“Whenever he came in” she would greet him with a hug, Thomas said.

Thomas said she saw the crime scene as she arrived to work Sunday, but did not realize it was Tyler until she got a call Monday morning from a friend of the boy’s grandparents.

Monday “was a really bad day, I couldn’t even think yesterday, he was on my mind all day,” she said. “I can only imagine how his grandparents are doing. Parents are not supposed to bury their children.”

A neighbor living just across Babson Street from where Lawrence was shot, who identified himself only by his first name, Peter, said he was doing laundry in his basement when he heard the gunshots. He came outside a few minutes later, filming the scene: Lawrence’s body strewn on the pavement, yellow tape connecting a police cruiser to the fence.

“It’s crazy,” he said. When asked what has been on his mind in the days since, he answered simply “Who did it?”

Peter said he did not know Lawrence but might have seen the boy around the neighborhood.

The shooting took place around 11:30 a.m., right between services at the nearby church. Of the handful of church administrators working Tuesday, none had seen or heard the shots.

By 11 a.m. Tuesday, five candles - two extinguished by the snow and wind, one less than a quarter burned - and four bouquets had been laid at the site of the shooting.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.