Boston just had its cloudiest January on record

It seems rather appropriate we would start the final day of January on a cloudy note. Although there’s a little bit of snow in some areas, it’s the clouds, not the snow, that have been the dominant feature over the past 31 days.

A month of weather is just that — it’s weather and it’s highly variable around here. I want to take a look at four different variables from this January and put them in perspective. The first is the clouds. It’s been the cloudiest January on record. Now admittedly, records only go back to around 1950, but nevertheless statistically those of you reading just experienced the cloudiest January we’ve ever had in Boston. The chart below shows just how far above average our clouds have been, and I added last year’s cloud cover as a comparison. Remember we were in a drought, so 2022 was a particularly sunny year.

January 2023 has seen cloudy skies at noon 67 percent of the time. IEM NOAA DATA

2022 was a particularly sunny year with fewer clouds than usual. IEM/NOAA Data

Lots of rain, little snow

All those clouds yielded quite a bit of precipitation, most of it in the form of rain. Parts of Southeastern Massachusetts received over 10 inches of rainfall, an amazing turnaround from the dry months of last summer. This is why, although drought is real here in New England, it’s more agricultural and temporary rather than long-term. The map below includes the water equivalent from any snow that did fall.

Advertisement

Precipitation this month has been plentiful and far above average in southern New England. IEM/NOAA Data

Top 5 warmest January

January certainly hasn’t felt like what we would expect. There wasn’t one day where the temperature didn’t go above freezing; this is only the second time on record at Logan Airport this has happened. No wonder no one is skating on ponds or lakes this year. Back in 2006, the temperature also failed to stay below freezing on any given day. When we look at climate change, one month is not an indicator of it, but our changing and warming climate makes these types of months more likely in the coming decades.

Advertisement

Every day in January has reached at least the melting point this year. NOAA

Where’s the snow?

Finally, even with some of you seeing measurable snow to conclude January 2023, the white stuff has certainly been at a premium. At this point in the season, we would typically have had over two feet of snow; this year we are running the least amount of snow to date on record. Of course, this doesn’t mean we’re going to end up with the least snowy year because we only need a couple of more inches to knock us out of first place and that is certainly doable between now and April. Nevertheless, in spite of a cold start to February, I don’t see a pattern conducive to a lot of snow in the next couple of weeks.

There have been 7.6 inches of snow in Boston this winter, the lowest total to this point on record. IEM/NOAA Data







