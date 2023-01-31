It’s going to be dangerously cold in Boston this weekend. Here’s how frigid it could get.

The core of the arctic air arrives late Friday night and early Saturday morning, and temperatures could drop as low as 5 to 15 degrees below zero, said Hayden Frank, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Forecasters anticipate it will be minus 7 degrees in Boston, a record for that date and the coldest air in the city since Valentine’s Day weekend in 2016 , when temperatures plummeted to minus 9.

A dangerously cold air mass will move into Southern New England over the weekend, bringing frigid temperatures and brutal wind chill that could dip as low as 40 degrees below zero in what forecasters say could be the coldest air in Boston in years.

But with wind gusts up to 35 to 45 miles per hour, it will feel even colder. The wind chill — a measure of what it will feel like due to the combination of temperatures and wind — is expected to be close to 30 below zero Friday night into Saturday morning, Frank said.

This maps shows the coldest potential temperatures in the region overnight Friday into Saturday. National Weather Service

As the arctic cold front moves in on Friday, temperatures will fall into the teens and reach single digits by the evening, Frank said, before dropping further overnight. wind chill could drop to 30 to 40 degrees below zero across the state. It will be the coldest in the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires, where temperatures are expected to be closer to the 10 to 15 below zero range — potentially even reaching 20 below zero, forecasters said.

The wind chill will make it dangerous to be outside for extended periods of time. Forecasters are advising people to avoid going outside if they can — if skin is exposed to such cold temperatures for even 5 to 10 minutes, people are at risk of getting frostbite, Frank said.

But the cold burst is expected to be short lived: It’ll start to warm up across the region on Saturday before temperatures bounce back into the 40s on Sunday.

Highs on Saturday will be 10 to 15 degrees, Frank said, and the wind chill will still be below zero, even into the afternoon. But temperatures will start slowly rising on Saturday night, and by Sunday, the cold front will move out and much milder air will settle in, with areas across the state potentially reaching 20 degrees by sunrise. It’ll continue to warm into the 30s and low 40s by Sunday afternoon, Frank said.

The weekend weather will be an outlier in what has otherwise been a relatively warm January — the fifth warmest on record.

With such severe weather making its way to the Northeast, forecasters are recommending people take a number of precautions. They should make sure their skin is completely covered before going outside, layer their clothes, and check on their older and more vulnerable family and friends to ensure their heating units are working properly.





