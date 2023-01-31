Double shooting reported at Dollar Store in Brockton

Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at a Dollar Store in Brockton, officials said.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office confirmed the shootings in a brief statement, which said the violence erupted “inside a Dollar Tree store” just before 2 p.m. on North Montello Street.

“Two male victims were transported to area hospitals,” the statement said. “Brockton Police contacted Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and an investigation commenced. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.”