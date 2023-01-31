‘Family was everything’ to married father, 33, slain in weekend Holyoke Mall shooting, coworker says

“Family was everything that mattered” to Tran, a married father to a 7-year-old son, Vo said in a telephone interview.

“He came over here and worked six to seven days a week,” said Tony Vo, manager of Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon, referring to technician Trung Tran, of West Springfield, a bystander fatally shot during an altercation between a customer he was helping and another man who entered the salon Saturday evening.

The 33-year-old man fatally shot inside a nail salon Saturday at the Holyoke Mall was a devoted family man and hardworking employee of the business, his manager said Tuesday.

He said the salon reopened Tuesday for the first time since the shooting. While it was difficult for staff, Vo said, “we have to get back to some kind of normalization.”

Vo has also launched a GoFundMe appeal online for Tran’s family.

“Unfortunately, this weekend, we lost not only our coworker, but our friend, someone’s father and someone’s husband,” Vo wrote in the online fundraiser, adding that Tran’s death “has been very hard on all of us. Trung (Michael) was a hardworking, lovely employee, who always made sure not only his customers but his coworkers were ok.”

Vo spoke to the Globe after hundreds of people ran screaming from the Holyoke Mall on Saturday while others sought safety inside stores when shots rang out inside the salon.

In a report filed in Holyoke District Court, police said Tran was found in a pool of blood on the floor of the salon around 7 p.m. as two Good Samaritans held towels on his chest. Tran, who prosecutors said was an innocent bystander, “appeared completely lifeless, with a very weak pulse,” police said. Paramedics who arrived moments later pronounced him dead.

In the back of the salon, officers found Kenneth J. Rodriguez-Santana, 23, who allegedly admitted he fired two shots, police said. He told police he was licensed to carry a handgun.

A spokesman for the Springfield police department on Monday said the department did issue Rodriguez-Santana a handgun license after a review found no reason he could be disqualified. He declined further comment citing privacy laws on firearms licenses.

Rodriguez-Santana said his girlfriend’s former boyfriend confronted them both in the salon, argued with him, and displayed a handgun at his waist, the report stated.

Rodriguez-Santana “told us that he thought the male was going to shoot him, stating ‘It was him or me,’ and told us that he shot his gun twice,” police wrote. Officers recovered a 9mm handgun from him and two shell casings at the scene, police wrote.

Police confirmed that he was licensed to carry a gun, but it was not immediately clear which department issued the license to the Springfield resident. He was arrested at the mall.

Rodriguez-Santana pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was ordered held without bail by Holyoke District Court Judge William P. Hadley. The judge cited the murder charge as the reason for ordering Rodriguez-Santana detained until his next court appearance, scheduled for Feb. 27.

According to employees at the salon, Tran was giving Rodriguez-Santana a pedicure and was also doing his girlfriend’s nails when her former boyfriend entered the shop.

The former boyfriend “began accusing the female of cheating and sleeping around and then [the co-worker] said that it looked like that male punched the shooter and then the shooter pulled out a gun and shot at the other male party,” police wrote. “At this time [the victim] was struck instead as he tried to get out of the way of the disturbance.”

The report also included accounts from terrified witnesses, including the mother of a 13-year-old girl who was holding her 9-month-old sibling inside the salon when shots broke out.

The mother told police that “her daughter was sitting next to the shooter and the victim, holding the 9-month-old, and that she had fled from the store in hysterics,” police wrote. “The mother had chased after her leaving behind her baby’s stroller. She requested her stroller and help finding her 13-year-old-daughter.”

The mother and daughter were later reunited, police said.

Other reports from officers detailed the chaos.

“I observed people running in all directions,” one officer wrote. “I pulled up to the main entrance of Round 1 [bowling alley] where a stampede of people were frantically trying to get out of the building ... we could see people running for exits and others hiding inside store fronts.”

“As I entered the mall, I could see numerous parties running and walking towards all exits,” another wrote. “Many were screaming or crying and appeared frantic ... I could see dozens of parties standing outside ‘A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon.” They saw me and began to scream and point, “he’s in there!”

“Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni expresses his sympathies to Mr. Tran’s family,” said the district attorney’s office in a statement.

Gulluni’s words were echoed by Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia.

“My sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Tran,” the mayor said Monday via Facebook.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

